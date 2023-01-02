Favored by a hearing loss, these “ghost” sounds are only heard by those affected. Various treatments available

Often linked to hearing loss, tinnitus is “phantom” noise: in fact, the person perceives it in the absence of environmental stimuli that cause it. These are sounds that cause annoyance, especially when they are high-pitched. There may be several causes at the origin of the problem, each of which requires specific treatment.

THE SYMPTOMS OF TINNITUS — Tinnitus can present itself in various forms: hums, hisses, hisses, hisses, clicks, rings and chirps. Sometimes they occur rarely, while others even more than once in the same day, even in sleep. In some cases they last a few moments, in others even hours. Tinnitus often depends on hearing problems. A decrease in this sense corresponds to abrain hyperactivity. “To compensate for the reduced stimulation of the auditory nerve, the parts of the brain responsible for the perception of frequencies that it is difficult to hear amplify the stimuli that come from the areas of this organ responsible for receiving other frequencies. However, the sound they transmit is always that of the deficit frequency, i.e. tinnitus” says the Doctor Gianfranco Nieddahead of the Otolaryngologist Unit of the GB Mangioni Hospital in Lecco.

STRESS AND DEPRESSION FAVOR THEM — Sometimes another part of the brain is involved in the occurrence of tinnitus: the limbic system. In addition to capturing emotions, this system acts as a filter for sounds, reducing the intensity of those that are superfluous or that disturb listening. In people with tinnitus, this area of ​​the brain may not work properly. "Other possible causes of tinnitus are acoustic trauma and ear disease which cause hearing loss. Furthermore, even intense emotional stress and depressive states can favor both the development and the chronicity of the problem" adds Dr. Niedda.

TINNITUS: WHEN THEY ARE BUTTONING — Tinnitus is usually distinguished subjective from those objective. Both are characterized by the absence of an external sound stimulus. In the objective ones, the sounds are produced by the body of the person who perceives them and they are caused by some muscles of the ear, certain joints, such as that of the jaw, and the pulsating blood. “In this case we are talking about pulsating tinnituswhich they are due to the sound of blood not flowing properly in one or more vessels due to hypertension, atherosclerosis, thyroid disorders or benign tumors” explains Dr. Niedda. Subjective tinnitus, which is the most common, is instead characterized by the complete absence of sound stimuli, both internal and external.

WHAT IS CERVICAL TINNITUS — Somato-sensory tinnitus falls into the category of subjective tinnitus, characterized by the transmission of anomalous stimuli to the auditory nerves by the jaw and cervical joints. "Cervical tinnitus can appear following a whiplash injury, but also as soon as you wake up, when you rotate your head or after cervical manipulations" continues the expert. To trace the origin of tinnitus, the ENT asks many questions to the person, who also has them fill out questionnaires to understand the extent of the discomfort caused by the disorder. It is then important that the individual undergoes a esame audiometricwhich assesses hearing ability, and aacuphenometry, which identifies the frequency of tinnitus. The correction of the hearing impairment with the hearing aid or, in selected cases, with the cochlear implant is essential for the treatment of tinnitus resulting from an auditory pathology.

HELP FROM SOUND ENRICHMENT — There is no single therapy for tinnitus. Therefore, it is important that the otorhinolaryngologist collaborates with various professional figures (audiologist, audioprosthetist, psychologist, orthodontist, physiatrist and osteopath). If ear diseases such as chronic otitis or otosclerosis cause tinnitus, the intervention of a surgeon may be necessary. In cases where the disorder depends on jaw problems it is useful to consult a dentist, while if anxiety and stress play a central role, the advice of a psychotherapist can help. “Regardless of the cause, another treatment that makes tinnitus more bearable and sometimes even eliminates it is sound enhancement. It consists in making people listen pleasant soundssuch as falling rain or flowing water, which portable devices spread on the frequency of tinnitus” concludes Dr. Niedda.