Tip: when your baby needs sunglasses

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

If you are traveling as a family with small children in the summer, the question arises: do babies need sunglasses? pediatrician dr. In the pharmacy magazine “Baby und Familie”, Claudia Saadi gives tips on what parents should consider.

Protect baby eyes from UV rays

“If possible, children under the age of one should generally not be exposed to direct sunlight and should mostly stay in the shade. They don’t need sunglasses there,” says pediatrician Saadi, herself a mother of three children. But what if direct sunlight cannot be avoided or the sunlight is strongly reflected, for example by the sea or in the snow? “Then babies’ eyes should indeed be protected by suitable sunglasses,” says Saadi.

This prevents the UV rays from damaging the sensitive retina. “It is important to pay attention to quality-tested UV protection, a good fit of the glasses and suitable anti-glare protection,” emphasizes pediatrician Claudia Saadi. “It’s best to seek advice from an optician.”

This report is only free for publication if the source is cited. The pharmacy magazine “Baby und Familie” 8/2023 is currently available in most pharmacies. There is also a lot of relevant health news at www.baby-und-familie.de as well as on Facebook and Instagram

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – health reports, transmitted by news aktuell