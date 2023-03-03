Completely exhausted, she sat over her muesli in the morning and couldn’t eat a bite. There was no encouragement from the parents, who always had all the arguments on their side, because Christiane is actually a good student – if only these exams were not there. Christiane was just afraid of failing again at this job. She was so overwhelmed by this fear that, despite her good preparation, she regularly had a total blackout on the day of the exam. Concentrated thinking was then no longer possible, and no vocabulary or mathematical formula was present.

The parents took her to the consultation of a homeopathic doctor, who took the girl through a detailed initial anamnesis and also listened to the parents. The result of this examination were three small beads, which Christiane let melt on her tongue while she was still in the practice, and another appointment in four weeks. Christiane had received the homeopathic medicine Gelsemium, wild jasmine, in a very high potency.

Fear of an exam, a public appearance or even a competition expresses itself differently in every person. For some, fear sets in all of a sudden, they are restless and their heart is beating like crazy, fear of the future can even be accompanied by fear of death. Another person becomes hectic, wants to do everything at once and then can’t cope with anything anymore, imagines his failure and gets completely mentally unbalanced. Or someone becomes discouraged and desperate, has no motivation and would like to give up everything. Since everyone reacts differently, everyone must receive a different homeopathic medicine. Off-the-shelf products that are suitable for everyone cannot be found here. Therefore, the therapy of fears belongs in the hands of experienced homeopathic therapists, especially since high potencies are usually prescribed, which work over a very long period of time and have a strong influence on the psyche.

Tips against exam anxiety

Increase the child’s self-esteem.

Do not prioritize school performance.

Show your child that you like them even when they perform poorly!

You shouldn’t study any more just before work, it only increases the excitement.

Do not eat, drink or listen to music when studying at home – these stress-reducing agents are also not available during the exam.

Don’t leave the house without breakfast.

Constant learning is not the solution – varied leisure time with friends, sports, etc. reduces stress.