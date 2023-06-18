Tips against sweat & dirt!

Sandals are the shoes of summer and a sure sign of a good time – they’re easy to slip on, very comfortable and look great with any outfit. However, one trifle can spoil all these positive qualities – the unpleasant smell of sweat and dirt. If your summer shoes have fallen victim to unpleasant smells, don’t worry! It is possible to eliminate them without much difficulty. In this article, we share some best practices on how to clean smelly sandals, whether they’re rubber shoes, leather shoes, Birkenstocks, etc.

Possible reasons for sandal smell

Why do sandals stink? The answer to this question is simple. Feet stink, so shoes stink. That’s the main reason! But let’s look at a few more causes that can lead to unpleasant odors.

sweaty feet : Excessive foot sweating combined with poor hygiene can make your sandals smell bad. It’s important to keep your feet clean by washing them daily with soap – preferably an antibacterial soap if your feet tend to sweat. If needed, apply foot powder or antiperspirant to control odor.

: Excessive foot sweating combined with poor hygiene can make your sandals smell bad. It’s important to keep your feet clean by washing them daily with soap – preferably an antibacterial soap if your feet tend to sweat. If needed, apply foot powder or antiperspirant to control odor. storage and moisture : Store your sandals in a cool, dry place to avoid bacteria, mold and mildew from growing on them. Since the sandals will get damp from your daily walks, especially if you wear them to the beach, you should make sure that they are well aired and dried between wears.

: Store your sandals in a cool, dry place to avoid bacteria, mold and mildew from growing on them. Since the sandals will get damp from your daily walks, especially if you wear them to the beach, you should make sure that they are well aired and dried between wears. product deposits : Sunscreens, lotions, powders and body washes can build up on your sandals. If you don’t clean them often enough, your shoes will get very dirty and odors will build up.

: Sunscreens, lotions, powders and body washes can build up on your sandals. If you don’t clean them often enough, your shoes will get very dirty and odors will build up. The material: Some materials, such as rubber, are not so porous that odors remain on the shoe. The good thing is that it’s easier to deodorize!

How can you clean smelly sandals

Are you ready to learn how to clean smelly sandals? We are going to introduce you to some effective methods now, and if you can’t get rid of the smell completely with one method, you can try another one.

With baking soda and vinegar

This is an easy and non-toxic way to clean sandals. We love it for Birkenstocks, but it also works for gum, jelly shoes, loafers, slippers and more.

Remove the dirt by wiping the sandals with a cloth. Mix a 1:2 solution of baking soda and distilled white vinegar to make a soluble paste. Adjust the amounts as necessary. Apply the solution to the sandals with a soft-bristled brush and gently scrub in a circular motion. Leave the solution on the sandals overnight to eliminate odors. Use a damp cloth to wipe the paste off the shoes. Allow the shoes to air dry away from direct heat and sunlight. Depending on the shoe material, this can take 24 hours or longer.

With essential oils

Essential oils have the natural ability to deodorize. Here’s how to use them to clean smelly sandals:

Mix essential oils. Note that eucalyptus, clove, peppermint, tea tree, lavender, and lemongrass deodorize best. We recommend a combination of at least three of these oils, but if you have them all you can just use them all together. Mix about 50 drops total (about 8-10 of each oil). Then dip a cotton ball in the essential oil blend and rub it on your sandals. Let the oil dry in the shoes overnight. You don’t need to rinse it off.

Notice: Essential oils may cause skin irritation, especially when undiluted. Wear gloves when applying the solution to avoid any discomfort.

With air and sunlight

If you need another method to remove odor from your sandals and the above doesn’t do the trick, simply try air and sunlight. On a dry day, leave the smelly shoes outdoors in a well-ventilated place.

However, avoid placing leather or suede shoes in direct sunlight as this can cause the material to crack and dry out. You can put them in a shady and well-ventilated place.

Use dryer sheets to clean smelly sandals

When you’re done with the dryer sheet, don’t throw it away. You can use it to fight odors in your sandals. Follow these simple steps:

First, rub the entire shoes with a dryer sheet to absorb odors. Then leave another in the sandals overnight to leave a fresh scent.

Put them in the freezer for 12 hours

This is more of a trick than anything scientific. The irony, however, is that this trick works. How to use it:

Place the sandals in a plastic bag. Freeze them in the freezer for 12 hours. Take the shoes out of the bag and let them dry well in a well-ventilated place.

Notice: You already know this – If your sandals are made of jelly or rubber, let them dry in direct sunlight. If they are leather or suede, let them dry in a shady spot.

