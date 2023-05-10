Tips and home remedies for caterpillars

The box tree moths are the nightmare of many gardeners. If they are discovered too late, the plants can usually no longer be saved, as they literally suck their life out. These pesky caterpillars are very good at camouflage and even their tiny eggs are difficult to spot. In this article, you will learn how to recognize and fight the box tree moth in order to properly care for and protect the hedge in your garden.

How can you recognize and combat box tree moths?

The box tree moths are actually native to Japan and China. They were first sighted in 2007 on the southern Upper Rhine, since then the small butterfly has spread and now also lives in the surrounding countries. But as beautiful as the butterflies are to look at with their silky white wings and brown edges, the caterpillars cause just as much damage to the popular boxwood.

How do you recognize the box tree moth?

The first sign of an infested boxwood are the small, oval holes in the leaves of the plant. These are caused by the caterpillars feeding on the leaves. The dark green caterpillars with dark stripes down the sides of the body are most active between March and October and can destroy the plant within a week.

The voracious caterpillars eat the plant’s leaves, leaving faded or brown spots on the shrub. However, the worst damage starts inside the plant and spreads outward.

Other signs of an infestation are the white web-like nests during the pupation phase and the dark stains of droppings on the leaves and branches.

Use the natural enemies

According to the Naturschutzbund Deutschland eV, the caterpillars of the box tree moth initially had no natural enemies. The reason for this is said to lie in the poisonous toxins of the plant, which they absorb when eating.

In the meantime, however, it has been observed that certain bird species such as house sparrows, great tits and chaffinches attack the caterpillars. Therefore, you can attract natural predators to your garden by placing bird baths and hanging bird feeders in the garden.

Gather the caterpillars by hand

If your boxwood is already infested with borers, you need to get rid of them immediately, as they spread and multiply relatively quickly. You can start by simply accumulating them by hand. Although this method is time-consuming and requires a lot of patience, it is still very effective. Note that the caterpillars are quite fast and hide inside the plant. You can also use a leaf blower or pressure washer, having first placed plastic sheeting under the boxwood to catch and dispose of the fallen caterpillars.

Don’t worry if you collect the box tree moths. The caterpillars are not poisonous, but if the pests have come into contact with the skin, it is better to wash your hands thoroughly afterwards.

Identify box tree moths and fight them with pheromone traps

The caterpillars of the box tree moth are often difficult to spot because they hide well. Therefore, the pheromone traps are a useful indicator of the presence of the borer so that immediate action can be taken.

These traps contain a synthetic pheromone that attracts the male caterpillars. They serve as an early warning system, showing you when the males are active so you can start treating the plants in good time.

To make this method even more effective, you can fill the trap halfway with water and a squirt of dish soap to ensure the male moths cannot fly.

Spray the hedge with neem oil

If you have a heavy infestation, you can use neem oil to control box tree moths because neem seeds contain a natural insecticidal active ingredient known as azadirachtin. It is harmless to beneficial insects such as bees, but kills box tree moth caterpillars.

Mix 10 ml of neem oil with emulsifier in one liter of water and spray the plants regularly in stable weather. The neem oil works for about 5 days if it is not washed off by the rain. Also, avoid using the natural remedy in strong sunshine, as this could burn the leaves of the boxwood.

Spray the infested plants in spring when the pests are still active inside the boxwood and repeat the process in July to increase the effectiveness of the method.

Prevent box tree moths with algae lime

To protect your boxwood hedge from pest infestation, dust it with algae lime as a preventive measure. This remedy strengthens the plant, makes it more resistant to attackers such as caterpillars and supports its regeneration.

Sprinkle the boxwood generously with algae lime powder so that all leaves and parts of the plant are covered and inedible for the pests. Leave the powder on for 24 hours and water the plant thoroughly to wash it off. Otherwise the algae lime can change the pH value of the soil and prevent the plant from photosynthesizing. Do not use more than 3 times a year, starting in spring.