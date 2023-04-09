Cast iron cooking grates are a great investment for a number of reasons. They are extremely durable and they also maintain an even heat throughout the cooking process and create wonderful grill marks on the food to be grilled. However, cast iron grates can rust and become unusable if not properly cleaned and stored. Therefore, we explain below how you should clean your cast iron grate.

How often should you clean the cast iron grate?

You should clean your cast iron grill after each use. If grease and food stick to the surface, it will be more difficult to clean the grate. This can also contribute to the growth of bacteria, which can lead to food poisoning. While the grill can’t be fully cleaned after each use, you should allow it to cool slightly and then take the time to wipe the grill grates with a paper towel to remove any food residue.

Cleaning cast grates without chemicals – tips

Keep this in mind: It’s not a good idea to clean a cooking grate with a stiff wire brush, especially just before grilling. The bristles of the brush can break, which can result in traces of metal getting into the food being prepared. For safety reasons, you should use a plastic scraper instead.

Use soap (or dish soap) and steel wool

Bring the cooking grates indoors and wash them in the sink with hot, soapy water, steel wool, and a stiff brush. This will remove the dirt that has settled on the surface, restoring the grate to its bare metal condition. After cleaning the grates, you must rinse them thoroughly and make sure they are completely dry before using them again. No moisture must be left behind, otherwise the grate will burn back very quickly, possibly within a single day. The most effective method of drying is to place it in an oven set on a very low temperature for a short period of time. This ensures that no traces of water remain.

Clean rusted cast iron grates with vinegar

To remove rust on cooking grates, all you have to do is soak them in vinegar for a few hours if you have a sink large enough to lay them flat. First, mix water and white vinegar 50:50, then soak the grates in the solution for about an hour. After that, lightly scrub the grates with a brush to remove any remaining rust. After scrubbing, you should wash the area with water and dish soap to remove any vinegar residue, and then dry the grill grate completely in an oven.

Lemon juice and baking powder as a silver bullet

Use a plastic scraper to remove as much loose rust as possible. You can make a paste by mixing 1 tablespoon of lemon juice with 1 cup of baking soda in a bowl. Put some of the paste on the grate, then cover with plastic wrap. To remove dirt and rust, wait at least 24 hours and then scrub the affected area with a stiff-bristled brush.

Clean cast grate with salt

Make a thick paste of salt and water. If you need a stronger abrasive than baking soda or vinegar to remove rust and dirt from your cast iron grill, use Salt Paste. After applying them to the rusted area, scrub the rust off with steel wool or a brush. This must be repeated. If the rust is particularly difficult to remove, you may want to start your cleaning efforts with a salt paste. However, after the first layers of rust are removed, you can switch to the less abrasive baking soda paste.

Maintain cast iron grate

After you’ve thoroughly cleaned your grill, get into the habit of taking a few minutes after each use to wipe down the surfaces with hot, soapy water while the grill is still slightly warm. Fat and food can be removed very quickly and effortlessly in this way. If your cast iron grill is new or just cleaned, you should oil it before using it for the first time. Oiling ensures food does not stick to the surface, cooking more evenly and preventing rusting.

After thoroughly drying the grill, use a paper towel to apply an even coat of cooking oil or melted solid vegetable shortening to the entire surface (you shouldn’t use olive oil as it will get sticky). Apply the oil to any surface that will be grilled, but don’t use too much or it will get sticky.