Tips and ideas for an oasis

If you don’t enjoy gardening or really never find the time for it, you can make your garden low-maintenance. Low maintenance gardens are all about keeping things simple and this approach can be applied to gardens of any size. Wondering how to make the most of your outdoor space instead of having it intrude on you?

Low maintenance garden ideas will keep your outdoor space looking beautiful all year round without the constant hassle of maintenance: perfect if you don’t have a green thumb but still want to impress your guests with your outdoor decor.

Make the garden easy to care for – tips and ideas

Garden design can be simplified by eliminating unnecessary elements to reduce maintenance. However, plants are essential to any garden. Luckily, with a little help from Mother Nature, you can create a stunning floral display that will almost take care of itself over time.

1. Hardy plants

Keep your planting plans uncomplicated by focusing on hardy shrubs and evergreens. Planting shrubs is an excellent idea as they last a long time and don’t need to be replaced every year. Choose ground cover plants as some are hardy and form a dense mat that suppresses weeds.

2. Go for combinations that will last a while

If you want your garden to look good all year round without putting in any extra effort, choose plants with contrasting colors and textures. Choose brightly colored plants that are planted in beds and containers for their ornamental value. The bed planting can be rotated seasonally, using new plants with appropriate hardiness and flowering times in spring, summer and winter.

3. Easy-care plants for your outdoor area

Choose low-maintenance plants that will thrive in your environment. This might take a little more work up front, but planting the right plant in the right spot can save you a lot of time and money in the long run. Climbing roses, ficus and wisteria can quickly become unmanageable without regular pruning and should be avoided if you don’t have time to tend to them. Choose low-maintenance plants that are native to your location or live in a similar climate to yours.

4. Create a modern rock garden

Aside from their unique aesthetic value, rock gardens are a low-maintenance addition to the garden as they require no maintenance or attention.

Use a combination of large and small stones to add structure and interest to your garden and keep the soil covered, saving you time, effort and money from not having to pull as much weeds.

5. Make a large garden easy to maintain – reduce watering with mulch

How can you reduce watering in the garden? Just spread mulch over the soil, that’s all! Mulch can be anything from bark to pebbles to freshly made compost. It will keep the soil from drying out by locking in moisture. The low-maintenance gardens are often planted with drought-resistant plants that are also good for wildlife. However, the most attractive aspect of mulch is its effect. It prevents the growth of unwanted plants.

6. Plaster for easy design

Plain paving should be used for a more modern look. Paving, whether ceramic or natural stone, provides an attractive and easy-care surface for any outdoor space. You should only wipe the floor occasionally to keep it from becoming dangerously slippery.

7. Plant raised beds

The transition from traditional beds and borders to raised beds makes planting, tending and watering a breeze. Create raised beds of a size and shape that suits you and fill them with soil. Raised beds are also great for creating hillside gardens by creating easily accessible tiers. You can either leave the beds in their natural state or decorate them to match the aesthetics of your garden.

8. Make mowing your garden easier

It is easier to maintain a lawn that has a simple shape. If you have a lawn, consider finishing it with a brick or stone walkway. This saves you time with every lawn cut because you no longer have to cut off the edges. Reduce the number of sharp turns and tight bends by lengthening the lawn or widening the borders.

9. Outdoor living room is a must in a modern garden

When the weather is nice, you can take the party outside by setting up outdoor kitchens, sofas, and sitting areas around fire pits. As porches and patios are laid out, the amount of soil and lawn that needs to be tended to decreases.

Not only do these gathering spots invite you to spend more time in your garden, but they also typically require less maintenance than garden beds.

You can add a splash of color with your new furniture. Make your outdoor space feel like an extension of your home with colorful sofas, chairs or tables.

10. Create a quiet retreat

If you want to spend more time in your garden, it is important to make it pleasant for visitors. Prepare the outdoor space for lounging by hanging a hammock, setting up two seats under a tree, or laying down a light-colored outdoor mat. Then relax and make yourself comfortable.

11. Redesign the outdoor area – wild corners

Relax taking care of your garden in some places and let nature take care of it. It may be difficult to de-clutter the immediate area around the home, but the back of the property and shady areas under large trees are wonderful places to let nature take its course. Relax and watch the returning wildlife as native plants take root and birds return to feed.

12. Water features beautify the outdoor area

Low-maintenance and high-impact water features make a great addition to any landscape, but they really shine in tight outdoor spaces like courtyards and patios. Most garden water features reuse the water used, so they require little maintenance. A magnificent cascading fountain can be installed for a chic, modern effect.

13. Simple solutions for the garden – planters

Planting in containers is an easy way to brighten up an outdoor space without a lot of work. Many plants that are kept in containers should only be watered and pruned infrequently. That’s why vessels like pots, hanging baskets and boxes are ideal for adding color and interest to your landscape.

Place them in a prominent spot near your entrance or on your patio to instantly enhance the landscape.

You don’t have to wait for an allotment to grow your own vegetables. Instead, you can reap the space-saving benefits of container planting by growing a variety of edible plants in containers. You can create a combination of pots and plants of different heights and colors to give your outdoor space a new look.

Garden planter ideas include a variety of beautiful pots that can make a stylish addition to any outdoor living space.

14. Solar outdoor lighting

Harness the sun’s energy by installing solar outdoor lighting.

15. Automatic sprinkler system

An automatic watering system can save you a lot of time every week if you have plants that need regular watering. Also, it helps reduce water wastage.

16. Outdoor Storage

Make sure you have easy access to ample outdoor storage space. When things are easy to store and find, there is less to do.

