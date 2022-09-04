Only one in 4 enters, over 65 thousand children compete for admission to medicine and then, from the experts, here is the Go with me so as not to risk losing the test: do not bring smartphones and calculators, do not go beyond the margins and remember to check all the forms. In fact, the race for the place for the medical faculty starts: on Tuesday the aspiring white coats will participate in the test to win admission to the limited number course. A total of 16,070 places announced by the Ministry of the University for the academic year 2022/2023, about 700 more than last year, i.e. 14,740 for medicine and 1,330 for dentistry, compared to 65,378 enrolled in the test . Approximately one in four candidates will therefore have the coveted position. The goal is to stay in the race, avoiding any possible misstep. Consulcesi, with a team of lawyers who for years has been assisting health professionals and appeals for those excluded from the test, has drawn up a vademecum available on the portal www.numerochiuso.info, to avoid making mistakes and having the test canceled.

THE RULES

The Decalogue starts, first of all, by reminding the candidates to deliver, in the place indicated by the commissioners, everything that is expressly forbidden by the regulation such as, for example, the phone, calculator or smartwatch. You should never use the reply form to write notes, calculations or make doodles. Furthermore, maximum attention should never go outside the edges of the casella you want to tick, because the answer form is corrected by an optical reader. What if you are wrong and want to correct? Just black out the wrong box and put the x inside the right one, but it can only be corrected once. In the event that a question has already been corrected and you would like to correct it again, it is possible to cancel it by crossing the circle next to the question. It may happen not to find all moduli in the package: this anomaly must be reported to the commission bearing in mind that each package must contain a form for personal data that must be filled in, without any identification code, questions of the admission test with the package identification code and two sheets dedicated to the draft, an answer form with the same identification code as the package, a sheet on which the package identification code and the indication of the university are affixed and of the degree course to which the test refers. In the event that one or more candidates report irregularities regarding the package received, as explained by Consulcesi, the president of the commission must verify its reliability and, if necessary, replace the package. The operation must appear in the classroom minutes with the relative reasons. It is also very important to check the correspondence of the alphanumeric codes on the labels: it is up to the candidate, in fact, to sign the declaration of truthfulness of the data on the personal data sheet and the correspondence of the codes of the labels applied to the personal data sheet and to the answer form.

EYE TO THE PEN

The test must be completed exclusively with the black pen, delivered by the examination commission and it is advisable to immediately sign the personal data sheet to avoid forgetting it. Once the test is over, the sheets with the questions must be put back in the envelope, together with the control one, and deposited in a box. While the answers go to the sealed box on which it is written “Answers” and the personal data sheet in the one with the word “Anagrafica”.

“Also this year about 50 thousand young people will be forced to postpone or give up the dream of wearing a white coat – comments Massimo Tortorella, president Consulcesi – is a sort of lottery, in which the best and most deserving does not always win, but often only the luckiest. It is absurd if we consider the serious shortage of doctors that characterizes our National Health Service. We have always asked for a more merit-based, transparent and fair selection. Unfortunately, this is not the case, as confirmed by the irregularities and also by the organizational messes, which every year lead to thousands of appeals through which over the years we have allowed numerous candidates, unjustly excluded, to enter medicine ».

The questions will be 60, those of general culture and logic decrease to give more space to the questions of biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics: there will in fact be 4 questions of reading skills and knowledge acquired in the studies, 5 of logical reasoning and problems, 23 in biology, 15 in chemistry and 13 in physics and mathematics. Last year they had been 12 in general culture, 10 in logical reasoning, 18 in biology, 12 in chemistry and 8 in physics and mathematics.