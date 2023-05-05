Tips and tricks: How to get rid of dark circles

Dark circles under the eyes can have different causes. Read here how they develop and which tips and home remedies help against annoying dark circles.

Dark circles appear when we are tired, stressed and exhausted. They are a visible sign that the body needs relaxation. But there are also people who have dark shadows under their eyes without stress or lack of sleep. Read here how you can remove dark circles and prevent them from forming.

What is the cause of dark circles under the eyes?



Dark circles are noticeable by a dark shadow under the eyes. As a rule, the area under the eyes is slightly sunken or the skin color in this area has changed. In addition, the fine tissue below the eyes tends to swell. Dark circles appear especially in the morning after getting up. This is because the flow of lymph is reduced during sleep and fluid under the skin is transported away more slowly. Tissue fluid accumulates under the eyes at night. When the blood vessels under the delicate skin are then dilated, they can show through darkly under the skin. You perceive this effect as dark circles. Some people are more prone to dark circles than others. The cause of this has not been medically clarified. The skin under the eyes is the thinnest skin on the entire body and is therefore very sensitive. Especially with age, the skin becomes thinner and the blood vessels can shine through more.

Diseases can also promote dark circles under the eyes. These include diseases of the heart, kidneys, blood vessels or liver. Heart and blood diseases, for example, affect the oxygen content of blood and tissues and so oxygen deficiency can also cause dark circles. Inflammatory skin diseases with itching, on the other hand, promote pigment and color changes in the thin skin under the eyes. Frequent scratching can damage the skin and cause swelling. Bags under the eyes are often associated with dark circles under the eyes and are caused by a hereditary and age-related tissue weakness on the lower eyelid. Fatty tissue penetrates and fills the soft skin pockets under the eyes. Good skin care and a healthy lifestyle can therefore have a preventive effect.

Remove dark circles: five tips



There are several ways to remove dark circles and prevent them from forming.

1. Healthy lifestyle



Nicotine, alcohol and UV radiation have a negative effect on the skin and can lead to premature skin aging. Therefore, exercise regularly, eat healthily and avoid nicotine, alcohol and UV radiation. Wear a cream with sun protection on your skin every day to protect your skin particularly effectively. Sun gel has a pleasantly light texture and is ideal for daily use.

2. Soothing cooling



Cold can reduce slight swelling and dark circles under the eyes. The easiest way to cool your eyes is to use a reusable Kühlmaske carry. This keeps your hands free and you can simply relax while lying down.

3. The right facial care



The skin under the eyes is particularly sensitive and fine, so it needs the right care. One moisturizing eye cream with sufficient moisture nourishes and protects the delicate skin around the eyes best. Gently pat the eye cream into the skin with your middle finger without applying too much pressure.

4. Stimulating facial massage



During sleep, the tissue fluid is transported away more slowly and the lymph flow is throttled. Swelling and dark circles under the eyes can occur, especially in the morning. A facial massage can be an effective tool and help the swelling go down — a massage is suitable for the massage Jade-Roller ideal.

5. Cosmetics help in the short term



Dark circles cannot always be removed immediately. Some dark shadows are more persistent. If you need a quick remedy, you can put makeup on dark circles for a short time. A liquid one Concealer, which covers the lower eye area as well as an opaque make-up can help. When using concealer, make sure that it is two shades lighter than the make-up used, because light skin areas recede visually and appear less noticeable.

Which home remedies help against dark circles?



Creams, concealers and the like can help, but effective home remedies can complement skin care. The advantage: natural remedies are directly at hand and can be implemented immediately.

Relaxation in everyday life: Take regular breaks. Stress has a negative impact on the body. For example, if you work at the computer for a long time, you should always relax your eyes and look away from the monitor. Regular exercise: Get regular exercise and play sports. Movement stimulates blood circulation and ensures a better supply of oxygen and nutrients. Quark: Quark is a handy home remedy for cooling. Apply the quark to a cloth and place it on the eye area for about 10 to 15 minutes. Cold water: Water is a household remedy that is readily available and easy to use. Soak a cloth in cold water and place it over your eyes. Sufficient sleep: Make sure you don’t miss out on sleep. The tip sounds simple and is difficult to implement in stressful everyday life.

