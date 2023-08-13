Tips for a stress-free holiday with your four-legged friend

Are you going on holiday soon and would you also like to take your four-legged friend with you? What should you pay attention to when traveling with a dog? What absolutely has to be in the dog luggage? What about flying with a dog? Which are the dog-friendly countries for a relaxed trip?

A dog is much more than just a pet – it’s a member of the family. According to a survey, around 42% of dog owners take their four-legged friends with them on vacation and just under 20% at least only do so. It doesn’t matter whether you fly with your dog or drive a car – when traveling with your dog there are many important things that you should plan and consider.

Traveling with a dog: you should pay attention to this

Holiday time is always pleasure time. Unfortunately, traveling with a dog always means stress for our furry friends, and no matter whether in Germany or abroad – a change of location is always associated with certain changes. The better prepared you are, the better your holiday will be.

Don’t forget your EU pet passport

Would you like to travel abroad with your dog? Then you must first find out in detail about the entry requirements of the country and it is important to always have the EU pet passport with you. Just like people, dogs are only allowed to travel with a valid ID card and you can apply for this from your veterinarian. In addition to detailed information about the owner and the pet, it also contains information about the rabies vaccination and the registration of the dog by Microchip.

It is very important to note when traveling with a dog that the rabies vaccination only takes effect after 21 days. Also keep in mind that different entry requirements apply to non-EU countries. Very important – check all transit regulations for all countries that you have to transit through on your holiday. In some countries, the regulations are so extensive that a spontaneous trip with the dog is hardly possible.

Do a health check

In order to enjoy a stress-free and relaxing vacation with your dog, you should make sure that your four-legged friend is really fit and healthy before the trip. Therefore, it is important to have a thorough health check with your veterinarian. Does he have all the necessary vaccinations? In southern European countries in particular, ticks and sand flies cause many diseases such as heartworm, leishmaniasis and erlichiosis.

take dog food with you

So that the change is a little easier for your four-legged friend, it is advisable to always take his usual food with you when traveling with your dog. If this is not possible for some reason and if, for example, a switch to dry food is necessary, it is best to start at least 10 days before the holiday. It is also very important to know what dogs are not allowed to eat.

Bottled water for travel

Are you driving with your dog? Then remember that the little one always has fresh water available. There are now many water bowls that are especially suitable for driving in a car. Or are you not sure about the water quality at your holiday destination? Then get the dog bottled water. It doesn’t matter whether you are at home or traveling with your pet – if you don’t drink tap water yourself, then your dog shouldn’t get it either.

avoid crowds

Is your dog nice and quiet and not used to too many people? Then you should also avoid large crowds on vacation. All the strange smells, loud noises and the many people can really overwhelm your four-legged friend and trigger bad panic attacks or anxiety. So always plan your walks when it is least crowded.

heat as a stress factor

We wait for our summer vacation all year round and can’t wait to enjoy the sun all day long. But what is a real paradise for us can become real torture for our four-legged friends. When traveling with a dog, you not only have to pay attention to your preferences, but also to those of your pet. Especially if you drive south, the climate change can be very stressful. Here, too, you should be cautious and avoid the midday heat.

A beach holiday in autumn or spring would be a better choice and then the beaches are not so crowded, so you can take your little ones with you in peace. In addition, the dog bans on the beach in most countries only apply during the high season and the beach walks are much more fun. Or why not spend the summer holidays in the Alps and visit some of the most beautiful lakes in Switzerland? There are still very pleasant temperatures in July and August and the holiday becomes much more stress-free and pleasant.

What goes in the dog luggage?

Logically, when traveling with a dog, your furry friend also has his own luggage. The better and earlier you pack it, the less stressful your holiday with it will be. Of course, it can vary greatly from dog to dog and you know your dog best. But to make life a little easier for you, we have put together a small checklist for you with the most important things that we believe should not be missing in your dog’s luggage.

Documents – EU pet passport, health certificate and veterinary certificate, insurance papers (if the dog has health insurance)

Water bowl and dog food in sufficient quantities

Plastic bags for waste disposal

Dog blanket and his dog bed

Replacement collar with address at the resort

Beach towel

Muzzle so he can ride on public transport

Pet crate – However, if your dog spends the journey in a dog crate, it is very important that you get used to it gradually and in good time. Under no circumstances should he come into contact with it for the first time while driving.

The dog pharmacy for travel

In order to spend your holiday as stress-free as possible, a small dog pharmacy is always a must when traveling with a dog. If the little one is injured or bitten by a tick, it is important to act quickly. Here is a checklist of all the important items that you should always have with you.

tick tongs

Tweezers for removing foreign bodies from wounds

clinical thermometer

Wound ointment or coconut oil (always a must for cracked paws)

Ear and eye ointment

dressing material (elastic bandage, scissors, leukoplast)

Disinfectant spray for treating injuries

Medicines for diarrhea or nausea

disposable gloves

Sufficient medication for chronically ill dogs

Flying with the dog: you should pay attention to this

If you’re planning to fly with your dog, you’ll have even more special preparations to make. Unfortunately, a flight always means a lot of stress for our four-legged friends – after all, you don’t fly every day. We would rather advise against flying with your dog for a short trip. Also, keep in mind that not all airlines allow dogs. And when you book your plane ticket, you should also register your dog with the airline and reserve a place for him.

Since most airlines only allow 2 dogs per flight, do this as early as possible. Because of their shallow breathing, some dog breeds can experience problems in flight, and some airlines even refuse to carry blunt-nosed dogs. These include Pekingese, pugs, boxers, bull dogs, shih tzus and pit bulls. Small dogs up to 8 to 10 kg, including transport bos, are usually allowed to fly in the passenger compartment, but not with you, but in a box that is stowed under the seat becomes. Also find out about the dimensions that the transport box must have.

However, it is a little different for larger dogs and they always have to travel in the hold in a special flight transport box. Unfortunately, you are not allowed to be present during loading and transport, so you should think very carefully about whether you want to put your four-legged friend through it. All the loud noises in the cargo hold and the unfamiliar situation always means a lot of stress for the dog. If you want to fly with the dog, you should stop feeding it at least 4 hours before the flight.

car ride with the dog

Your car is of course ideal for traveling with your dog, because your little one is already familiar with it before the holiday. Another advantage of driving with your four-legged friend is that you can determine the breaks yourself. But beware – safety always comes first and your dog should always travel in a well-fixed dog box. If he’s still new to it, it’s best to gradually introduce him to it a few weeks before the trip.

Other alternatives are, for example, a dog belt or a back seat, where you strap the little one with a chest harness. But when it comes to the safety of the dog, the dog box is the safest option for a relaxed journey. Of course, you should make sure that the dog always has water available during the journey – there are special travel bowls that prevent spilling. For a stress-free car ride with the dog, avoid long distances and plan an overnight stay if necessary.

Traveling with dogs: dog-friendly countries in Europe

When traveling with a dog, it is particularly important to know your dog and to take his preferences into account. Does he like swimming? Does he need a lot of exercise? A hiking holiday with a Pekingese or a summer holiday with a husky would not be good ideas. Of course, the easiest and most stress-free option is to take your holiday inland. But if you fancy a little adventure, then discover the dog-friendly countries in Europe below.

Austria

When it comes to dog-friendly countries, Austria is definitely our absolute number one! The country is a real paradise for four-legged friends and they are welcome guests in almost all hotels and restaurants. Whether swimming, cycling or hiking – the selection of leisure activities with your dog in Austria is really huge. In addition, there is no leash requirement in the neighboring country and muzzles are only recommended for larger dog breeds.

Belgium

Belgium is also a very popular travel destination for a relaxing holiday with your dog and can usually be easily reached by car. Four-legged friends are welcome in most restaurants and dogs are also allowed in most holiday accommodations. Especially the North Sea coast with the long sandy beaches is perfect for a trip with the dog in the off-season. Unfortunately, dogs are not allowed during the high season.

Netherlands

The Netherlands ranks third among the dog-friendly countries in Europe. The Dutch are known worldwide for their openness and this also applies to our four-legged friends. There are many dog-friendly beaches in Zeeland or South and North Holland, which always ensure a special bathing experience.

France

Cot dÀzur, Provence, southern France and Aquitaine are particularly recommended for a holiday with your dog in France. Lonely beaches where the little ones can let off steam can be found in Normandy and Brittany. Dogs are also allowed in many restaurants and you will have no problem finding dog-friendly accommodation.

Denmark and Sweden

Among the Scandinavian countries, Denmark and Sweden are considered to be particularly dog-friendly. Especially on the special dog beaches you will find many great holiday homes, which receive the four-legged friends as extremely welcome guests. Please note, however, that puppies under the age of 3 months are not allowed to enter the country and the animal must be declared at customs upon entry.

