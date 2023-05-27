Tips for a successful harvest

Fig trees are an excellent fruit tree for the kitchen garden as they are very easy to grow. They are heat tolerant and can thrive in any soil. But they are most popular for their delicious fruits. Who would not like to pick ripe figs from their own tree? However, it can happen that your tree does not bear any figs and that can be frustrating. A fig tree will not bear fruit for several reasons and we describe the most common of them in this article.

Fig Tree Not Bearing Fruit: What Are the Most Common Causes?

Planting a fig tree in the garden is worthwhile not only for the delicious, sweet fruit, but also for the fragrant foliage, which is an asset to the garden. But if you grow a fig tree in your garden that does not bear fruit, you may be wondering what could be the cause of this problem. Below are some of the most common reasons for this and useful tips on how to get fig production going again.

The tree is too young

One of the most common reasons why a fig tree does not bear fruit is simply its age. The fig trees must reach a certain maturity before they can produce fruit. Depending on how old the fig tree was when you planted it can usually take 2 to 3 years to bear fruit. A fig tree is considered “mature” after the fifth year and should produce a bountiful harvest from that point on. If the tree is too young, it will only use its energy to develop a strong root system. When the tree is mature, it will produce more figs than you can use.

Fig tree does not bear fruit: lack of sunlight

Fig trees need as much sun as possible to grow healthily, so start by placing them in a sunny spot. But also make sure that each individual branch needs a lot of sun in order to be able to bear fruit. So check the tree for internal shading. If the tree doesn’t get enough sunlight, it won’t have enough energy to support its growth and fruiting at the same time. Of course, fruiting comes second, and the fig tree bears no fruit.

Infested with fig mosaic virus

A possible cause of your fig tree not bearing fruit can be the fig mosaic virus. This disease can cause visible symptoms such as mottled, discolored leaves and deformed growth.

It is important to note that almost all fig trees are infected with the virus, but not all are severely affected. If your tree is showing some visible symptoms and growth and production are affected, you should consider pruning.

Remove the badly affected shoots to encourage new and healthy growth in their place.

Over-fertilization can be the cause

Another common reason for a fig tree not bearing fruit is too much nitrogen. This can happen if you use a fertilizer that has too high a nitrogen content. This causes the leaves and branches to grow luxuriantly but with no fruit production. If you find that your tree is not bearing fruit due to over-fertilization, consider using a lower nitrogen fertilizer or adding some phosphorus to the soil to balance the nitrogen.

Irrigation problems in fig trees

The fruiting of fig trees occurs precisely when the tree’s water requirements are in balance. When a fig tree suffers from overwatering or underwatering, it can cause it to stop bearing fruit. Water stress results in the tree not having the energy needed to begin fruiting.

If your fig tree is not getting enough moisture, consider increasing the watering. In summer, when the figs are ripening, water the tree regularly.

Note that potted plants require more careful watering as they can dry out quickly in hot weather. Water daily when temperatures are above 18 and twice daily when temperatures are above 26.

If your plant is getting too much water, you should either reduce watering or improve drainage.

Frost damage can affect fruiting

Fig trees can be severely damaged by extreme cold. A prolonged frost may cause part of the dormant fig tree to die off. The roots can survive, but the tree will not produce fruit when it is supposed to grow new leaves and branches.

A late frost can both kill the fruit buds and thereby also impede and even prevent fruit production. If a spring frost is expected, cover the tree to protect delicate new growth. The best way to avoid frost damage is to plant the fig trees in tubs and place them in a sheltered spot until the last frost.