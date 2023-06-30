Tips for DIY traps for garden and home

The return of warm weather brings with it a range of summer activities and pastimes. However, there is one thing no one looks forward to at this time of year – mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are a nuisance in any environment because they leave behind itchy bites, but they’re particularly frustrating when they invade your garden and home. And since certain species are capable of transmitting infections to humans, these bloodthirsty mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance — they can pose a real health threat. Try one of these homemade mosquito killer weapons, all of which can be made from items found around the house, so you can enjoy your garden and patio without having to spray yourself with bug spray every time. You can find out how to build a mosquito trap in the following article – these are DIY ideas for your house, terrace or garden!

Build mosquito traps – tips and ideas

Despite your best efforts to keep your yard tidy and no standing water, there can still be those pesky bugs swarming around your outdoor parties. Set up one of these challenging mosquito traps to scare away the mosquitoes.

Homemade mosquito trap with home remedies for the terrace or garden – use sugar and yeast

The Carbon Dioxide (CO₂), which humans and other mammals exhale, is mistaken for their own breath by mosquitoes, which is why they are attracted to this gas. They run straight into this simple trap, knowing that they may soon start sucking blood, but instead they are caught and killed.

To make this mixture you will need:

250 ml water 50 g sugar 1 g yeast 1 empty plastic bottle (1.5 or 2 l)

Step-by-step instructions:

Cut the bottle in half with a knife. First, bring the water to a boil, then stir in the sugar and wait for the granules to dissolve. Allow the solution to cool, then pour it into the bottom half of the container. Then add the yeast to start the carbon dioxide reaction. To make a funnel, remove the cap, turn the top of the bottle upside down, and then press it into the bottom half of the bottle. After that, glue the two halves of the bottle together with masking tape. You can put something dark around the perimeter of the mosquito trap, such as a sock, a piece of cloth, or a piece of paper, and tape it in place. This will make the trap more effective. Place the trap in a shady area of ​​the garden. The mosquitoes are attracted by the CO₂ so that they enter the trap through the funnel. Once inside, they dive into the water and die. Empty the bottle and add new mixture about every 14 days or whenever necessary.

Making a mosquito trap with vinegar and baking soda

Baking soda and vinegar are two common household items we turn to when we need to remove stubborn stains or unclog drains. However, the combination of these natural remedies triggers a process that leads to the production of carbon dioxide, which attracts mosquitoes. You can again make a mosquito trap yourself using a plastic bottle.

You will need for the DIY project:

1.5 l apple cider vinegar 250 g baking powder 1 empty plastic bottle (2 l)

This is how it’s done:

As mentioned before, cut off the top of the bottle with a knife, turn the bottle upside down and stick it in the bottom. Pour the baking soda into the container and then pour in the apple cider vinegar. After that, place the trap in a place where there are signs of mosquito activity. The insects are quickly attracted to the CO₂.

Build a mosquito trap with banana peels

Instead of throwing them away, why not save the skins of your bananas to use as mosquito repellent? This homemade mosquito trap emits an odor that attracts mosquitoes and other flying insects. They drown in the liquid once trapped.

What you need:

2 banana peels 200 g sugar 250 ml vinegar 500 ml water 1 empty plastic bottle

This is how it works:

Place the water, vinegar, and sugar in a plastic bottle and shake the bottle vigorously to mix the ingredients. Cut the banana peels into small strips and add them – press down until fully submerged. Tie a strong rope around the neck of the bottle and either hang it from a low branch of a tree or place the trap near where you want to sit outdoors (in the garden or on your patio). You will probably find that this trap doubles as a fly trap. You may also catch a few other unwanted insects in the process.

Indoor mosquito trap – use standing water

The fact that mosquitoes are attracted to stagnant water can be capitalized on if the information is shared in the right way. Soaps, detergents and cleaning products are examples of surfactants, ie substances that reduce the surface tension of water. When the mosquitoes try to land on the surface of the water to lay their eggs, they cannot stay afloat and eventually drown.

First, pour some water into a bowl or bucket. Then add a few drops of liquid soap or liquid detergent and gently stir the ingredients without creating too much foam. Keep in mind that this method is only effective against a subset of mosquitoes. Only female mosquitoes that have already fed on blood actively search for standing water in which to lay their eggs. Otherwise, they don’t bother looking for it.

DIY mosquito trap with a box fan for outdoor or indoor use

Do you happen to have a fan lying around somewhere at home? Use it to catch mosquitoes. Most mosquito species are poor fliers, and any strong wind can prevent them from getting to you. A well-placed box fan can reduce the number of mosquito bites. The most effective location for a fan trap is next to a light source that attracts mosquitoes.

To protect the back of the box fan, cut a piece of fly screen or fine mesh fabric that is 4 inches larger on all sides. Wrap this material over the back of the fan. Use magnets to hold the net in place. The side of the fan that sucks in air is also the side that draws the mosquitoes into the mesh from the surrounding area. The mosquitoes remain confined to the net as long as air is continuously sucked through the net. They are killed by the airflow.

Important tip: If there are still live mosquitoes on the net, turn off the fan immediately and spray them with the 70% alcohol solution to kill them. Be careful not to get any liquid on the motor.

Instructions on how to build your own dry ice mosquito trap

Dry ice is highly recommended as a mosquito attractant. It has the ability to release a significant amount of carbon dioxide gas over a long period of time, which serves as an efficient attractant for mosquitoes.

What do you need?

1 mosquito lamp 1 drawstring bag 2 – 4 kg dry ice

Directions:

Prepare the outdoor area by hanging the mosquito lamp with care. Choose a place that won’t get wet, is far from people, and has enough space nearby to hang the dry ice. Then attach another hook near the mosquito lamp for the best black drawstring bag – the mosquitoes find the black color more tempting. Make sure that the mosquito lamp does not come into contact with the bag when hanging, as this could pose a fire hazard. The dry ice should be gently stuffed into the black bag. If you can buy dry ice in pellet form instead of blocks, you will find that this product is much more manageable. Using a garden shovel can make scooping a lot easier. Also, always wear gloves and protective clothing.

If your dry ice bag is hung next to the mosquito lamp, the carbon dioxide it gives off will attract the insects and the light will kill them.

You can find out here which smell mosquitoes do not like.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

