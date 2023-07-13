Tips for Eating Healthy and Staying Hydrated in the Summer Heat

Title: Summer Eating Tips: Maintaining a Balanced Diet Despite the Heatwave

Date: 13 July 2023

With the scorching heat of summer, it is easy to fall into bad eating habits. We often pay little attention to portion sizes and neglect the importance of a balanced diet. These habits tend to worsen during the summer months when the heat may disrupt our appetite and lead to late-night heavy meals. However, it is crucial to prioritize variety and balance in our diet, even during the summer.

Staying hydrated is vital during the summer, but it can be challenging to drink enough water when the temperatures are soaring. Nutritionist Veronica Di Gaetano suggests incorporating foods that provide hydration and natural sugars into our diet. Fruits are an excellent choice as they not only supply hydration but also replenish the mineral salts lost through sweating. Dried fruits, salmon, and raw ham are also recommended for those with low blood pressure issues.

For individuals who struggle to drink enough water, Di Gaetano advises alternative sources of hydration. Cold infusions or extracts without added sugar are readily available in the market, but homemade options with additives like lemon or red fruits can make water consumption more appealing. However, these alternatives should not substitute water entirely.

When it comes to meals, Di Gaetano advises opting for cold dishes instead of hot foods to combat the heat. Big, varied, and balanced salads are ideal, incorporating ingredients like potatoes, olives, cereals, and chicken nuggets for protein intake. The vegetables in the salad also provide fiber and additional hydration, especially when vegetables like cucumbers and tomatoes are added. The right amount of oil should be used for dressing.

Di Gaetano emphasizes that carbohydrates should not be eliminated from summer diets, particularly wholemeal options. The presence of a condiment, such as dressing or sauce, allows for a reduction in the quantity of carbohydrates. However, it is essential to remember that this reduction during lunchtime should not lead to overcompensation with large portions of pasta or pizza for dinner. Striving for a balanced diet is crucial.

While it may seem challenging, it is not impossible to follow these guidelines. However, there is one indulgence that should be enjoyed in moderation during the summer – ice cream. According to a recent survey by the Istituto del Gelato Italiano and Bva-Doxa, 93% of Italians love ice cream. Nutritionists recommend consuming no more than two ice creams per week, as they are high in sugars and lack the necessary nutrients for daily sustenance. Ice cream should not be used as a meal replacement as it provides only a temporary feeling of satisfaction and may lead to excessive hunger later on. Homemade and all-natural granitas made from frozen and pureed fruit are a healthier alternative.

In addition to following these dietary recommendations, having regular eating schedules can contribute to a balanced body. The regularity of meal timings sends signals to our bodies and promotes overall balance.

Ultimately, it is important to remember that maintaining a balanced diet during the summer should not cause undue stress. Indulging in a pizza once a week or treating oneself to an extra ice cream occasionally is not a sin. As long as general dietary guidelines are followed, there is room for enjoyment.