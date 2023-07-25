Tips for Enjoying a Safe and Healthy Mountain Vacation: A Decalogue for High Altitude Activities

TRENTO. “Do not ascend or descend quickly with infants and/or children in the first year of life from altitudes above 1600 meters” and “always use protection with cream and clothing. The cream 50 + it always goes before leaving in the morning and renewed during the day, especially if you sweat a lot.” These are some of the advice given during the 2nd National Conference “Mountain medicine and climate change,” held in Pinzolo in June.

Three scientific societies – the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SItI), the Italian Society of Mountain Medicine (SIMeM), and the Italian Society of Travel Medicine (Simvim) – collaborated to create a decalogue on spending holidays at high altitude and experiencing the mountains safely.

Antonio Ferro, Past President of the Italian Society of Hygiene (SItI) and general manager of Apss Trento, stated, “Thanks to the joint work and collaboration of the Italian Society of Hygiene, the Italian Society of Mountain Medicine, and the Italian Society of Travel Medicine, as well as the contribution of experts and professionals in the sector, a decalogue containing tips to follow for mountain activities was born. A valuable asset to ensure an experience in health and safety, especially for hikers, families, and amateurs who wish to fully enjoy the wonders that mountain nature has to offer.”

The decalogue is divided into different subjects, with each point providing appropriate actions to be implemented. Recommendations range from what to do in case of heat stroke or cold to how to behave if suffering from chronic diseases. It also includes advice on nutrition, hydration, residence for seniors, possible environmental dangers, weather conditions, appropriate clothing, vaccinations, and even health considerations for pets.

Alberto Tomasi, president of Yesvim, emphasized that even mountain journeys require adopting correct behaviors for a healthy return home. “From the year our Scientific Society was founded in 1999, we have tried to stimulate mountain attendance. The mountain is not only a place of prevention and treatment for diseases related to a sedentary lifestyle, but also for chronic pathologies, thanks to the climate and the numerous activities that can be carried out,” added Lorenza Pratali, president of Simem.

With the expert guidance provided through this decalogue, individuals can now enjoy their mountain adventures while prioritizing their health and safety.

