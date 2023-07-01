Tips for making and using

The valuable properties of compost are undeniable. It is rich in all kinds of trace elements and nutrients that plants need to thrive. But when you mix it with water, it turns into the perfect liquid fertilizer that has a stronger immediate effect. Read on to learn how to make your own compost tea and use it to benefit your plants. The cold water extract from compost is the perfect organic fertilizer for your garden, which can also be used to prevent fungal diseases.

Make compost tea yourself: Make the plant elixir in simple steps

Compost tea is an excellent elixir that makes plants grow stronger, mature faster and taste better. It can be used on flowering plants, vegetables, and houseplants to increase growth, flowering, and yield. It also encourages the growth of the roots, which become larger and stronger. With a few tricks you can easily make your own liquid fertilizer and give your plants an extra boost for the summer.

What is a compost tea?

Compost tea is made by extracting nutrients from compost and turning them into a liquid. It works in the same way as pure compost, but its liquid form helps the nutrients be absorbed by the plants even faster. One can fertilize the plants with the natural elixir every few weeks without worrying that overfeeding is possible.

The liquid fertilizer works its magic by strengthening plants in two unique ways. It provides them with nutrients that are absorbed by the roots when the liquid fertilizer penetrates the soil. But he also provides them with energy by penetrating the leaves. That is why it is very important to use a well-seasoned compost that does not contain dangerous pathogens.

Another benefit of compost tea is that it naturally keeps pests away and prevents disease when sprayed on the plants.

How is compost tea made?

To make your own compost tea, you only need two ingredients – compost and water. Therefore, it is important to use a good, finished compost. While vermicompost works well, you should avoid using fresh animal manure as it can contain harmful bacteria such as E. coli. If you don’t have your own compost heap, you can just as easily make compost tea from garden center compost.

Be sure to use dechlorinated water, as chlorine can kill the beneficial organisms in the compost. Distilled water and rainwater are great for preparation, but if you choose to use tap water, leave it in the sun and fresh air for a few days to allow the chemicals in it to leach out.

Compost tea should only be prepared at air temperatures between 12 °C and 30 °C, otherwise the activity of microorganisms may slow down and its effectiveness may be reduced.

Make compost tea yourself: step-by-step instructions

For a homemade compost tea you only need a large bucket, 1 liter of compost and 10 liters of water.

Take a large bucket, add 1 liter of compost and pour 10 liters of water over it. Always use a large vessel to stir the tea without spilling it. Place the bucket in a shady place to prevent the liquid from evaporating and being lost. However, do not close it so as not to impair air circulation. Soak the compost well and steep the compost tea for seven days. While the tea steeps, stir it at least once a day to make sure the compost doesn’t sit on the bottom. Note that the compost tea should have an earthy smell, if that changes you should throw it away and start over. When the compost tea is finished brewing, take a second bucket and cheesecloth and gently filter the liquid. Once you’ve removed the solids, add them to the compost heap and work them back in. The compost tea is ready to use and you can use it in the garden.

Use the natural liquid fertilizer correctly

The prepared compost tea should be used within 3 days for the best results as the beneficial bacteria don’t survive long. If you decide to keep it longer, keep it out of direct sunlight and keep it sealed to preserve the nutrients for as long as possible.

You can fertilize the plants with the valuable liquid every seven to 10 days to provide them with energy. The fertilization with the fresh tea can be done in the following way.

Water the plants directly with the compost tea. For best results, apply the liquid fertilizer to the soil two weeks before the plants sprout. You can also put it in a spray bottle and spray the plants with it in the evening or in the morning because using liquid fertilizers in the heat of the day can burn the foliage. The moisture on the leaves increases sun exposure and can cause sunburn. Always use diluted tea on young or delicate plants. You can also add 1/4 teaspoon vegetable oil to the foliar spray to help the solution stick to the leaves.

How often should the plants be fertilized with compost tea?

Compost Tea is the perfect natural fertilizer for all plant species. But to get the most out of it, there are a few tips you should follow.

vegetables: Apply the Compost Tea in the morning or evening every two weeks once the plants or seeds are established. Water each plant with half a liter of the natural liquid fertilizer and spray the leaves with it as well.

potted and tub plants also benefit from fertilizing with compost tea. Therefore, you should dilute 1 liter of tea with 5 liters of water before watering the plants every five to seven days to provide them with the nutrients they need throughout the summer.

flower beds: Fertilize the annual and perennial flowers in the garden every few weeks with the homemade liquid fertilizer to encourage profuse flowering and new growth.

What types of compost tea are there?

There are two types of compost tea – aerated and non-aerated.

Aeration is an alternative and faster way to make compost tea. The preparation follows the same steps, but you should insert an aquarium air pump into the liquid and let it run for 12 to 48 hours. This brings oxygen into the liquid, which promotes the good microbes and reduces the risk of pathogens.

To enrich the compost tea even more, one can add some additional ingredients like molasses.

The molasses provides food for the beneficial bacteria in the soil, helping them to grow and multiply. After mixing the water and compost, add 30g unsulphured molasses to the compost tea and stir the liquid well to allow all the ingredients to fully combine.

Also, adding ash can increase the mix’s ability to hold moisture, which is useful if you’re using overly dry compost.

You can also aerate the compost tea with sawdust, wood shavings and chopped branches. This allows the aerobic organisms to breathe and encourages the microbes.

