Tips for porcelain stoneware slabs

Porcelain stoneware terrace slabs are becoming increasingly popular as an alternative for gardens and other outdoor spaces. Porcelain stoneware belongs to the group of fine ceramics and is a man-made material that is incredibly resistant and requires very little maintenance. Also, it is available in a wide range of designs and colors so one can find outdoor slabs that look like real stone. There are some useful tips for caring for porcelain stoneware slabs – if you follow these tips you can be sure that you will have a beautiful terrace for many years to come. Discover how to clean your patio tiles below!

Cleaning patio tiles – tips and home remedies

The properties of porcelain stoneware include impermeability to liquids, resistance to extreme cold and great heat and therefore also to strong temperature fluctuations. The material is UV-resistant and will not be attacked by even the most stubborn stains.

Brush off dirt on the porcelain stoneware

The porcelain tiles on your patio are likely to be exposed to falling leaves and other debris caused by the plants and trees in the garden. Sweeping up fallen leaves is a common part of maintaining your outdoor space. However, it is advisable to wait until the patio tiles and debris have dried as much as possible. This will prevent you from sweeping wet mud or dirt over your slabs and into the joints.

Clean patio tiles with a high-pressure cleaner

You can clean the porcelain stoneware slabs seasonally with a high-pressure cleaner. In conjunction with a diluted detergent, pressure washing has proven to be an effective method of deep cleaning and removing stubborn stains, dirt and algae build-up over the years.

Porcelain stoneware slabs can be cleaned again with detergent, neutral cleaning agent or citric acid

The cleaning of porcelain stoneware floors that are used every day can be summarized quickly. First and foremost, it is advisable never to let dirt linger on the surfaces for a long period of time. This recommendation applies regardless of what type of use the panels are exposed to or how often they are used. Despite the fact that porcelain stoneware is hard and impermeable, neglecting to take care of it over a period of time can of course spoil a relaxing cleaning routine. You can just wipe away dust with a damp mop and don’t worry about it. It is also advisable to regularly clean the terrace slabs and grout with dish soap or neutral detergent diluted in hot water, following the instructions on the detergent packaging. You can also use lemon juice or citric acid as natural cleaning agents.

Tipp: Porcelain stoneware is naturally antibacterial and therefore allows effective disinfection with only a minimal amount of common detergents. Repeated, complete rinsing after cleaning is necessary to avoid cloudiness or streaks forming after the cleaning process.

Vinegar and water for the porcelain stoneware slabs

Anyone who has ever dabbled in home improvement projects knows vinegar and the wonders it does in cleaning interiors, exteriors, and even vehicles. Vinegar is again one of the most important ingredients in a large number of different recipes for the homemade cleaning agent for porcelain stoneware tiles. The acetic acid contained in vinegar is a weak acid capable of decomposing organic matter of all kinds. For this reason, vinegar is the ideal solution for cleaning patio tiles and outdoor areas.

Make a DIY cleaning solution by mixing 250ml vinegar and 250ml warm water in a spray bottle. Spray your entire patio with the solution you made. Use a mop or sponge to remove any residue and debris that may have built up. After completing the rest of the cleaning process, rinse the patio with clean water to finish the job.

Baking soda for a shiny exterior

You can use baking soda or soda to bring out the shine of your porcelain stoneware. If you want to make your own homemade porcelain stoneware cleaner, baking soda is a very helpful home remedy along with vinegar. Baking soda is a natural cleaner that also acts as a mild abrasive, making it the ideal product for restoring the shine of porcelain stoneware slabs. It is an excellent option for use as a DIY patio cleaner.

Mix baking soda and water (amount may vary depending on patio size.) in a bowl – you should make a paste. This allows you to scrape off dirt and limescale on the slabs and in the joints with a soft-bristled brush. Use as much effort as necessary to rid the surface of hard water stains. Then wipe the entire decking surface with water.

Do you have to seal the porcelain stoneware slabs outdoors?

The answer is no: outdoor porcelain stoneware does not need to be sealed and it is also non-slip. Porcelain stoneware terrace slabs are also resistant to ultraviolet rays, as already mentioned, and do not lose their color when exposed to the sun.