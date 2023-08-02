Tips for proper lawn care in August

Fertilize the lawn when it rains? While fertilizing the lawn isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when it’s pouring rain, the lawn care experts say it can still be worth doing!

In August, you may feel that your lawn care duties are coming to an end. As summer draws to a close, mowing and fertilizing your lawn probably aren’t high on your to-do list. August is – perhaps surprisingly – one of the most important months for lawn care. It’s that time of year when you have two jobs to do: keep the lawn beautiful and prepare it for the long winter dormancy. If you want to have a beautiful lawn in May, you need to start planning now.

Fertilizing the lawn when it rains – advantages and disadvantages

If you know anything about fertilizing a lawn, you know that excellent fertilizers usually need to be soaked to maximize their effectiveness. Letting the rain do the work is the easiest and most eco-friendly option, but it also has its downsides.

Which fertilizer when it rains?

Working when it rains or just before it rains, the soil becomes wet, which makes it easier for the plants to absorb nutrients and ensures that they receive the nutrients they need for growth and development. The risk of over-fertilization, which can cause crop damage or even burns, is reduced when fertilizer is diluted with rainfall. You can save time, effort and money by working this way instead of pouring the fertilizer into the ground with a hose or watering can.

However, before you start using rainwater for your garden projects, there are a few important points to consider. The choice of fertilizer, for example, has a major impact. To promote optimal soil uptake, it is recommended to use a solid, pelleted fertilizer rather than a liquid fertilizer. If you fertilize your lawn with liquid fertilizer and it rains shortly thereafter, the fertilizer will wash away or be diluted to the point that it is no longer effective. The main benefit of fertilizing when it rains is that it initiates the decomposition of a dry fertiliser, which is not necessary when using liquid fertiliser.

The right time for fertilization

If you take great care in tending and fertilizing your lawn, consider the following: Heavy rains could wash away all your hard work, so light to moderate rain is preferable. Avoid fertilizing your lawn immediately before or after heavy rainfall. The grass may not be able to absorb the fertilizer nutrients if there is too much water in the soil. Therefore, make sure that the precipitation is only light and the wind is not too strong.

If you don’t feel like trying yourself as a fortune teller, wait for dry weather and pour the fertilizer yourself. This will prevent the fertilizer from scorching your lawn and ensure that it is evenly dissolved and fully absorbed by the lawn’s root system.

Also, fertilizers, which are designed to kill weeds while nourishing the grass, are not used effectively with this approach. In order for the integrated herbicide to be effective, these forms must remain above the soil for a longer period of time. These fertilizers should be applied by hand at least 24 hours before expected rain or irrigation.

More lawn care in August

What else needs to be done in August? These tasks are important if you want to have a beautiful lawn.

aeration of the lawn

Compaction is a big problem – compacted soil prevents grass roots from spreading, which is bad for the beneficial microorganisms that keep your lawn healthy. A healthy lawn needs aeration to survive. Lawn raking shoes can do more harm than good, so it’s best to use a specialty machine instead.

Scarify the lawn instead of aerating it

The best time for scarifying is late summer or early fall. Grass recovers well in warm, humid weather, and that’s exactly what your lawn should be by now. Clear up the sod and turn it into compost to encourage the growth of your garden. The final step is to finish the lawn and, if necessary, overseed with lawn seed.

There are numerous advantages associated with this method. Water and nutrients can reach the grass plants more easily when dead weeds and moss are removed. The overall health of your lawn will improve.

Mowing the lawn in August is a must

Mow the lawn about every two weeks, as you have been doing all summer. Don’t let the lawn get too dry by mowing at a low speed. Keep the lawn mowed regularly to keep it looking manicured and not too short. Maintaining a healthy balance of growth and moisture is critical to a healthy lawn. If you’re not getting a clean cut with your lawn mower, try sharpening the blades.

Lawn seed in August

Sowing grass seed in late summer provides optimal conditions for germination. Bald spots caused by the summer heat and heavy use can be eliminated by reseeding. After you’ve cleaned up the area and prepared the soil, overseeding is the best next step. It can be beneficial to apply a fertilizer a few days before sowing the grass seed. If your lawn looks patchy or has been injured, consider trying lawn seed for restoration.