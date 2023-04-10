If you don’t know the cause of moss in your lawn or how to get rid of it, it can be frustrating at times. However, this is a challenging task that even the most seasoned gardeners sometimes struggle with. This type of plant can appear and cause damage not only on lawns, but also among other garden plants. In addition, moss can settle on garden paths, ornamental plants and tree stumps, but also in non-cultivable areas. Although it can also look like an original and natural garden decoration, controlling it is important to ensure healthy plant growth. Luckily, there are some effective steps you can take in the spring to keep your lawns free of them.

Why does moss appear in the lawn?

Mosses are a large group of plants characterized by the lack of tissues for draining water. As a rule, they do not have roots, but rhizoids. If you decide to mechanically remove moss in the lawn, you must first identify and eliminate the causes of its appearance. However, these could be complex and not always easy to spot. Moss can also quickly take over and compete with grass plants, thereby changing the texture of the lawn. Its occurrence mostly depends on the following influencing factors:

Poor or no drainage of the garden soil. In such cases, rain and snow water do not seep into the ground and swamp it.

Shading from new buildings or overgrown trees and bushes.

Severe soil compaction with disrupted soil aeration system.

Low thickness of the superficial fertile soil layer.

Increased acidity of the garden soil.

Lawn mowing too infrequently or too low.

Exhausted grass due to insufficient or incorrect lawn care.

Too much or too little soil nutrients.

What damage can moss cause in the lawn?

So, the appearance of moss among the grass on lawns is a troublesome symptom that you should not ignore. This is a sign that not only is the condition of your garden soil deteriorating, but that of your lawn as well. As described above, this usually happens because of poor soil water, air and nutrient composition. If too little air penetrates the soil surface, it also becomes more susceptible to fungal diseases such as mould, moss or other types of fungi. This can cause yellowed patches to appear on the lawn, which could also mean the end of your lawn.

In addition, moss quickly multiplies in the lawn, robbing the grass of nutrients and moisture, and eventually taking its place. It is almost impossible to get rid of him without eliminating the causes of his appearance. When well-grown grass is healthy, dense, and bright green, moss simply cannot settle in it. You should therefore conscientiously meet all the requirements for your lawns in spring, such as aerating the soil and scarifying the lawn. A rake can be used for this, although you must also ensure the appropriate watering in dry weather.

What measures should be taken against mosses?

After you have taken care of a proper lawn care, you should add iron sulfate to the moss in the lawn. This chemical will feed the grass along with an appropriate fertilizer. You should mix the ingredients carefully and distribute them evenly on the mowed lawn. Water the grassy area liberally after each feeding if your soil is still dry in spring. When the moss in the lawn turns yellow, you can collect it with a rake. You can then dig up the bare spots in the garden soil and sow seedlings from your chosen grass mix. Thereafter, mow the lawn at a height of 4 to 4.5 cm weekly and every 4-5 days during intensive growth. However, do not let it grow more than 6.5-7 cm.

In addition, the appearance of moss in the lawn under dense shade is inevitable. Therefore, in such a place, it is best to plant shade-loving perennials so that sunlight can penetrate through them. Even if your garden soil is fairly acidic, consider fertilizing the soil with calcium nitrate instead of ammonium sulfate. Dissolve this up to 17 g per 1 m² in water. Otherwise, the soil can compact, and if drainage is poor or the fertile layer is thin, you will have to start over.

Prevent further damage from mosses in the garden and aerate the soil

Normally, insects, bacteria and fungal infections do not prevent the moss in the lawn from thriving. It also tolerates prolonged drying out of the garden soil. In addition, mosses can reproduce not only through spores, but also vegetatively. They are also capable of destroying crops and lawn grass in a very short time by cutting off oxygen access to their root systems. In addition, their development is hampered by the absorption of a large amount of nutrients and moisture by the parasitic mosses. As a result, the grass dies and mosses settle in its place. This can significantly slow crop growth, flowering and fruiting.

The best thing you can do to improve the condition of your lawn is to aerate the soil. You can also try raking out the moss with a rake. In this way you loosen the grass and the superficial layer of soil. This can also be done with a sharp hoe during the spring season as well as in the fall. To do this, you have to work the lawn once in the direction of the field length and once across, i.e. crosswise. You can also get better airflow to the grass roots by piercing the garden soil to a depth of 3 inches with an iron pitchfork or a custom-made iron-tipped roller. However, before you do these gardening tasks, you should mow the lawn at a height of 3 to 4 cm. You can then collect the remains dug up during the aeration and use them in your compost heap.

Use common methods and remove moss in the lawn

You can also make such gardening easier with alternative control measures. Moss removal will be easier if you respond to the problem in a timely manner and take effective countermeasures. The methods used can be physical or chemical in nature, although prevention can also be key, such as leveling the land, drainage and mulching to prevent overwatering. Occasionally fertilize your green space with nitrogenous mineral fertilizers that have a high content of iron sulphate.

In addition, if you remove moss in the lawn, you can use home remedies in combination with the other measures.

Spraying the affected areas with a solution of copper sulfate and potassium permanganate also helps to remove the moss.

When using ferrous sulphate you can make a solution of 50 grams in 10 liters of water and use it to treat moss in the lawn.

You can also use lime and dolomite as well as wood ash as an effective antidote to moss in the lawn.

When removing mechanically, you should work the top layer of soil at a maximum depth of 3 cm.

If you have indoor lawns, areas infested with moss can be covered with black foil. Then, before planting, you can water the soil with boiling water.

Most importantly, it is important to realize that this will likely be a long-term project and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Moss in the lawn can always appear, and all it wants to do is grow and multiply to keep its kind alive.