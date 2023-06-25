Tips for the perfect summer cut

Privet hedges are a beautiful addition to any home. Whether used to demarcate property or as a privacy screen, they should be maintained regularly to keep them in shape. If you do it right, you’ll soon have a nice, dense hedge. Here’s how to trim your privet for a perfect summer hedge.

Cutting privet: This is how you design the perfect hedge

The privet is fast-growing and tolerates a summer cut well. It blooms in spring with small white flowers that later develop into red fruits that attract birds. However, this versatile hedge plant tends to shed a bit in the summer. But if you want to create a privacy hedge, this can be problematic. We give you some tips on how and when to cut them to thicken them up and increase their attractiveness. With regular trimming, you can create an opaque, wildlife-friendly border for your garden.

When should the privet hedge be cut?

The privet should be cut twice a year – in early summer and late autumn. This promotes growth and the plant becomes more resilient for the winter months.

Be aware that topiary is a bit more difficult in June as the valuable blooms that attract pollinators could be removed. In addition, major interventions are not possible because many birds like to nest in the branches.

Remember that radical pruning is prohibited by law from March 1st to September 30th, only maintenance pruning is allowed during this time.

If your privet hedge is overgrown and needs a radical pruning, do so in early spring. Cutting back too late in autumn is not recommended, as this weakens the plant before winter.

In the following we explain how to do the summer pruning of your privet correctly.

How to cut the privet?

Low, young privet hedges can be cut with hand hedge trimmers. For a larger hedge, however, an electric hedge trimmer is better suited. If you use hand scissors, be careful not to cut off areas of the leaf that look ugly. Whatever tool you use, make sure it’s in good condition and the blades are sharp.

When using an electric hedge trimmer, always keep safety in mind and wear safety goggles and gloves.

Sommerschnitt der Ligusterhecke

The privet is one of the fastest growing hedge plants. It is therefore important that you trim it regularly so that it always looks fresh and well-groomed.

Hedges that are less than 1 m high should only be cut vertically. You should rejuvenate taller hedges by starting the cut vertically from above at a 45° angle.

First remove any dead, diseased or damaged branches with sharp pruning shears to achieve the desired shape and size of your hedge. Cutting old branches also prevents them from damaging neighboring plants and people. By removing these branches, you will also encourage the hedge to flower. Carefully trim back overgrown branches, paying attention to nesting birds and wildlife. Then determine how high you want your hedge to be. Get some stakes at that height and carefully poke them in the middle of the hedge. Tie a string between the stakes. Then cut along the top of the cord and diagonally down the front of the hedge. The hedge should be narrower at the top than at the bottom so that sunlight can reach the lower sections and growth is not affected. Brush clippings on top of the plant to prevent the development of fungal disease as the cut foliage decomposes. Don’t cut more than a third of the privet, otherwise it will be difficult for it to grow back. The goal of summer pruning is to improve air circulation and encourage healthy growth. Continue to trim the privet hedge regularly and never let it grow more than 30cm past the desired size and shape.