Tips for the right facial care!

Even if you meditate every morning and evening, the unprecedented times we live in, as well as everyday stresses, can’t help but transfer not only to your mind but to your complexion as well. That’s because stress increases cortisol levels, which in turn increases the risk of inflammation. Of course, this also affects the condition of your skin. However, there are some skin care rules you can use to soothe your stressed skin. Find out what these are in this article!

How should you care for stressed skin

Some signs of stressed skin can include: redness, inflammation, severe dryness, irritation and itching, a burning or pinching sensation when applying products, and an overall darkening of the complexion. What can you do to calm your skin? Don’t start manipulating them with different products and beauty treatments. What it needs is nutrients and moisture to allow it to recover and function at optimal levels. Follow these tips and you’ll soon be looking forward to a healthy complexion again.

Reduce your care routine to the essentials

In times of stress, some products can irritate your skin. Therefore, reduce your routine to the essentials and remove all products with artificial fragrances and colors. Also, don’t use heavy makeup for a while – give your skin some rest. Let them breathe freely for at least 10 hours a day.

Another mistake to avoid is using the wrong skin care products. Many people who have stressed skin start with excessive exfoliation and then treat their face with products rich in hyaluronic acid or retinol. Remember that what is right for your girlfriend may not necessarily be right for you. The first and most important step to healthy skin is understanding your skin type and using the right products for you. So spend some time and money for a good dermatologist. This will save you a lot of worry and money in the long run.

Cleanse your face with sulfate-free products

Cleanse your face with sulfate-free products appropriate for your skin type. Choose a gentle cleanser that won’t tighten your skin after washing. If you have normal or dry skin, clean your face once a day – nothing more! Otherwise, you’re depriving your skin of the natural oils it needs to function at its best.

How often you should wash your face, depending on your skin type? Get tips from dermatologists here!

If you can, consider supplementing your routine with the use of pure aloe vera from the plant itself, as it helps soothe stressed skin. Apply it and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Then wash your face with lukewarm water, never hot!

Notice: If your skin is not improving, you probably need more serious products based on ceramides, vitamin C and vitamin E. Only a dermatologist can decide this, however! Don’t try to treat your stressed skin yourself as it can lead to serious inflammation.

Hydrate your skin inside and out

Good hydration helps skin regain its plumpness and reduce irritation. If you don’t drink enough water, your skin will always appear dark, your wrinkles and pores will become more visible, and you will store more and more toxins in your body. And as you know, the skin is the organ through which toxins are expelled. Therefore, good hydration is a must for both external and internal health!

The same goes for a good facial moisturizer to keep your skin looking fresh and healthy again. Depending on your skin type, apply morning and night after washing your face, or just at night. Remember that your skin regenerates at night. Therefore, you should not skip the care before going to bed.

Enough sleep and digital detox against stressed skin

Remember how important sleep is to recover from daily stress. Go to bed early so you get enough rest. Also, change your pillowcase every week! Remember that dirt and oils from hair and skin build up on it, which can lead to further inflammation in stressed skin.

Another factor that can disrupt your sleep and thus slow down your body and skin’s recovery from stress is digital devices, or the blue light they emit. Less sleep means higher cortisol levels, and earlier in this article we explained what these lead to. So limit daily contact with electronic devices as much as possible and take regular breaks during the day to spend more time away from the screens.