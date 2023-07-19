Tips for Traveling with Medications: How to Safely Store and Transport Them During Vacation

Tips for Traveling with Medications: What to Know Before You Go

Summer is here, and many people are eager to go on vacation. But for those who have chronic diseases such as cardiovascular issues, respiratory problems, diabetes, hypertension, and others, it’s important to know how to safely store and transport medications, as well as whether any adjustments to their therapy are necessary. To help with these concerns, experts have provided some valuable tips for healthy travel.

First and foremost, individuals who regularly take medications for chronic illnesses should continue to do so, according to Dr. Claudio Cricelli, president of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simmg). He emphasized that prescribed therapies should never be suspended or modified independently. If any significant changes or side effects occur while on vacation, such as a sudden drop in blood pressure for those with hypertension, it is crucial to contact one’s doctor for guidance on adjusting the medication.

When traveling abroad, it is advisable to carry a sufficient supply of medications for the entire duration of the trip. Additionally, it is recommended to have a written summary of the diseases one suffers from and the corresponding medications. This information can be vital in case of emergencies or if medical assistance is needed in a foreign country.

Choosing between a seaside or mountain vacation is mostly a matter of personal preference. However, individuals with heart or respiratory conditions should be cautious when it comes to high altitudes. It is generally recommended not to exceed 1,200 meters unless specifically advised by a doctor.

To be prepared for minor ailments that can occur while on vacation, it is wise to carry over-the-counter or doctor-prescribed medicines. These can include antipyretics for fever, analgesics for pain relief, antidiarrheal drugs, heartburn remedies, motion sickness medications, disinfectant, plasters, gauze, insect repellents, and antihistamines for allergic reactions. Those with severe allergies and at risk of anaphylactic shock should also remember to bring their adrenaline auto-injector.

When it comes to storing and transporting medications in hot temperatures, it is important to follow the instructions on the package leaflet. Medications should generally be kept in cool, dry places, with temperatures not exceeding 25 degrees Celsius. For long journeys and extreme heat, it is advisable to use a thermal container to maintain the medication’s effectiveness. Solid formulations, such as tablets, are also recommended as they are less susceptible to high temperatures. If temperatures at home become excessively high, medications can be stored in the refrigerator to prevent degradation.

Some medications can cause skin reactions when exposed to UV rays. It is essential to read the package leaflet or consult a doctor to ensure proper protection when taking medication and spending time in the sun.

Traveling to certain countries may involve the risk of infectious diseases. Before embarking on a trip, it is advisable to consult with the Local Health Authority for recommended vaccinations. Hand hygiene, consuming only bottled and sealed water, eating well-cooked food, and thoroughly washing raw fruit and vegetables with safe water are additional preventive measures suggested by the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti).

For individuals with heart or respiratory conditions, it is important to consult a doctor before flying, as air travel at high altitudes can pose health risks due to reduced oxygen availability. Those crossing multiple time zones may also experience jet lag, which can disrupt sleep patterns. To alleviate these symptoms, various tricks and treatments are available to help the body adjust to the new sleep-wake rhythm.

By following these tips and seeking advice from healthcare professionals, individuals can enjoy a safe and healthy vacation while managing their chronic diseases effectively. Remember, your health should always be a priority, even when you’re on holiday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

