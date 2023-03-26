A pull-up feels really difficult at first, especially for beginners. But with the right tips, it works on the pull-up bar. A celebrity trainer explains the best way to do pull-ups.

Pulling your whole body up with your hands – that sounds pretty challenging and for many it seems impossible at first.

Jörn Giersberg is a personal trainer and former East German pull-up champion. He explained to BILD how easy pull-ups are to learn. Among the prominent clients of the fitness trainer are the TV presenter Frauke Ludowig and ex-Bachelor Paul Janke.

Learning to pull up: You need the right bar

Some people already have a pull-up bar at home. Most bars are clamped between the door frames and can be removed again, others are permanently attached to the wall.

According to Jörn Giersberg, the most important criterion is having confidence in the pole. So you shouldn’t be afraid that the pole will wobble or fall.

In addition, pull-up bars in the door frame restrict movement and are therefore not optimal. Pull-up bars for the wall are better suited and also allow different grip positions. If you prefer to do sports in the gym, you will of course also find pull-up bars there.

Step by step to the first pull-up

Get a feeling: First you should just hang onto the bar and get a feel for your own body weight. Giersberg recommends swinging back and forth and jumping on the bar a few times. This also trains grip strength. Practice isometric hold: Now stand on a chair or stool under the bar so that your forehead is level with the bar. Grab the bar with your elbows at a right angle, lift your feet off the chair – and try to hold the position. Tipp: If this is still too difficult at the beginning, it is best to hold on to the bar using the so-called underhand grip. That’s a little easier. To do this, grab the bar from below and with your palms facing your face. Practice eccentricity: If the hold works well, return to the position. Instead of holding the position, lower yourself down as slowly as possible. Lowering, i.e. the eccentric movement, is easier for many than pulling up. This movement builds the necessary muscles that you need for the pull-up. Additional weights: If you can do this three to four times without a break, you can start with additional weights. This may sound like an advanced variation, but it will help you complete your first full pull-up. Partial repetition: After this step, the pull-up expert recommends doing a partial repetition. Start again in the 90 degree position and this time pull yourself up. Keep starting a little lower until you finally manage a complete pull-up.

This is why pull-ups are good for the body

“The pull-up is one of the most effective exercises of all and the best back exercise anyway,” says Jörn Giersberg.

The latissimus back muscle, one of the largest muscles in the body, is trained in particular. Depending on the grip, biceps, triceps, chest muscles and shoulders are also trained. The pull-up is also a very effective exercise for the abdominal muscles, as it requires a lot of tension in the middle of the body.

Sufficiently long breaks are important

Giensberg emphasizes that it’s important to take breaks because pull-ups are particularly intense. The personal trainer also recommends doing pull-ups a maximum of two times a week.

If you train more often, the muscles cannot recover properly. In order to adapt to the new training stimulus, the muscles must rest. Muscles grow during these periods of rest. “You get strong during the break!” said Giersberg.