Tips On How To Make Hair Grow Faster And Thicker!

Although hair is the fastest growing tissue in the human body, the growing season can seem endless. However, there are some measures you can take to speed up this process. In this article you will learn how to make your hair grow faster and thicker with the help of some tricks and home remedies!

How fast does hair actually grow?

The average hair growth rate is 0.5 to 1.7 centimeters per month, or about 6 to 20 cm per year. This growth may seem minimal, especially if you appreciate every millimeter.

As for the density of your hair, you should know that you are born with all the hair follicles you will ever have. As you age, some follicles stop producing hair, causing them to become thinner.

There are other factors that can affect the growth rate and condition of your mane, including:

hormonal changes



wrong diet



Stress



recent weight loss, 10 kg or more

Some of these factors can have a huge impact on you. We’ll tell you how hair can grow faster and thicker by making some positive changes in your routine and breaking some bad habits.

Tips on how to grow hair faster and thicker

Get your hair cut often: While it may seem counterintuitive, if you want long, healthy hair, you need to get it trimmed regularly to avoid dry, frizzy ends. They rob your mane of shine, volume and softness, so we recommend that you have them removed every 6 weeks. You will see for yourself how much the overall condition of your mane will improve.

Less shampoo and more hydration: How often you shampoo your strands affects its health. Using a shampoo three times a week or less allows the natural oils to penetrate your hair, moisturizing and repairing it. However, doing more than this is not advisable and will dry out your strands.

The conditioner, on the other hand, protects your strands from hair breakage and makes your hair easy to comb. And if you comb them every night before bed, you’ll improve blood circulation, making your scalp healthier.

We also recommend that you make a hair mask with home remedies once a week. Suggestions for those that will make thin hair thicker are here!

Shower with lukewarm water and massage your scalp: Hot showers dry out your skin and hair. We therefore recommend that you shower with lukewarm water and take some time for your scalp when shampooing or conditioning your hair. Massage with your fingers for a few minutes to thoroughly remove impurities and stimulate blood circulation.

Tricks for full strands you should try

First rinse hair, then wash: It may never occur to you to change your shampooing regimen, but if you condition your hair before you shampoo, it’s less likely to become limp from the softness of the conditioner.

Make an egg mask every week: Eggs are a rich source of proteins that are essential for thick hair. How to make your mask:

Mix in an egg or two. Apply the mixture to your scalp in damp hair. Wrap a towel around your scalp to warm it up and leave the eggs on for 30 minutes. Wash with lukewarm water and a mild, sulfate-free shampoo.

What foods are good for your mane

Long and strong hair depends not only on the products you put on it, but also on the food you put in your body. In order to stimulate hair growth, you must “feed” it from within. Foods that provide building blocks for your mane’s health are those that are high in protein. Even if you’re not a meat lover, you should eat a protein-rich diet. Women who do not consume enough of it often suffer from more hair loss. Therefore, increase your consumption of fish, beans, nuts and whole grains – especially spelt, less wheat.

Also remember that even week-long detox programs and short fasts will negatively affect the condition of your hair. Don’t be surprised if you notice slower growth or thinning strands after such a period.

How to make hair grow faster and thicker – Add a vitamin to your morning routine: If you’re not getting enough nutrients through your diet, look for a supplement that will provide your strands with the vitamins they need. We encourage you to look out for multivitamins that are specifically formulated for your hair, skin, and nails. Vitamins and minerals that support the health of your mane include: