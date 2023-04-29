Tips on when and with what to do this

All fruit trees that are in good condition have the highest needs for macronutrients—nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and sulfur. In order to maintain the vitality and health of the trees, these macronutrients should be replenished regularly. Carbon, hydrogen and oxygen are also required in significant quantities and these elements can be obtained from air, water and organic matter respectively. Find out here how, when and with what you should fertilize your fruit trees! Increase your harvest with these gardening tips.

Fertilize fruit trees – tips

There are two types of fertilizers that differ in the sources of plant nutrients: organic fertilizers and inorganic fertilizers. An organic fertilizer can be derived from plant or animal sources and is naturally occurring in the environment. The second type of fertilizer is called chemical or conventional fertilizer. These fertilizers consist of either processed minerals or salts obtained through chemical reactions. Regardless of whether you apply organic or conventional fertilizers to the soil, it is important to ensure that you only add the nutrients that the soil is lacking and that the plant needs.

When should you fertilize fruit trees?

Fertilizers should only be applied at times when the fruit tree can actually use them. Spring is the best time for fertilizing fruit plants. The beginning of spring in particular is an excellent time to apply a balanced organic fertilizer. In late summer and early autumn, you should avoid fertilizing fruit plants.

What to fertilize fruit trees with? Use organic fertilizers

The best organic fertilizers for fruit trees are those that are balanced and contain an appropriate amount of nitrogen. There are additional fertilizers specifically designed for fruit trees. When you fertilize, adding compost is a good way to add both organic matter and trace elements to the soil. You can determine whether you should add phosphorus, potassium or other nutrients with a soil test. Also, when using organic fertilizers, it’s important to remember that it’s always better to under-fertilize than over-fertilize.

If you want to get the most out of your fruit trees, try fertilizing them with horse manure, but never use fresh manure. Due to the very high nitrogen content in fresh manure, fresh manure can harm your trees and even cause young seedlings to die off. It’s also possible that it promotes soil microbial activity, which in turn reduces the amount of soil nutrients available to the trees.

There are several ways to treat horse manure, the simplest being delaying application for about a month to allow potentially harmful organisms to die off. You can also incorporate the manure into your compost pile for the best results. However, you should wait a month before using the compost.

About 85 percent of horn fertilizers consist of animal proteins. Horn shavings are spread during the growing season until autumn. Precise preparation and dosing is required to achieve optimal results. This depends on various factors, including climate and soil conditions. Usually 60 to 120 grams are enough for an area of ​​100 x 100 centimeters.

Fertilize fruit trees – this is how it’s done

Before fertilizing a tree that grows in grass, it’s a good idea to draw a three-foot-wide ring around the base of the tree and gently till the soil with a fork. The root area of ​​the fruit tree, ie the area directly under the crown of the branch, should be fertilized with the nutrient-rich product. If the trees develop healthily, the fertilization should be reduced.

Fertilization for various fruit tree species

Fruit trees should be able to get all the nutrients they need from the soil themselves. This is certainly the case in orchards where the owner has taken care to improve the quality of the soil by adding organic compost and incorporating it.

Measure the growth of your fruit tree annually to find out if it is meeting your expectations for its size. In late winter, before the tree begins to green, look for a growth ring on the tree. A growth ring is the point at which the tree started growing at the same time of year in the previous year. In most cases, the new growth is distinctly colored and relatively easy to spot. Measure from the growth ring to the tip of the branch. Take the measurement at different points on the tree and then find the average. This is the progress on an annual basis.

Below is the range of annual growth that can be expected for the most common fruit tree varieties. If your tree’s height is within this range, you should not feed it.

Peach, nectarine, apple and pear

Young trees not yet bearing fruit – 45 – 75 cm

Trees that bear fruit – 30 – 45 cm

Plum, apricot and cherry