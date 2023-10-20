Tips to Support Your Aging Family Members

Watching your parents or other older relatives age can be a challenging process. The people that you thought of as invincible because of how much you depended on them suddenly seem much more vulnerable as they get older. Their bodies no longer function as well as they used to and their minds are also seeing the signs of decline.

Now imagine that you are going through that process. It can be a scary time coming to terms with the changes happening in your body when you reach, 60, 70, or beyond. Often, it is a sensitive topic to discuss.

When our family members get older, it often falls to us to take on a bigger role in their lives. If you have aging family members that you want to support, here are some tips to help you do so.

Assist Them with Medical Insurance/Claims

When the body starts to have greater healthcare needs, the relationship between a patient and their insurance benefits becomes more important. Sometimes navigating the process of coverage for various ailments and appointments can be complicated, and insurance carriers do not always have the best interests of their clients in mind. If your family member is struggling to manage these nuances, it may be time for you to step in. Perhaps your family member served in the armed forces and they need some assistance with their VA disability claim. You can step in to provide needed support and knowledge when navigating the many insurance processes that may come up as your family member’s healthcare needs increase.

Help Them Find Local Community

One of the most difficult aspects of aging is losing friends and loved ones that you grew up with. The people you knew when you were younger are no longer around, which can lead to severe loneliness. Often, the only people you have left may be adult children or younger family members. If your parents are in this type of situation, it is crucial that they find community somehow. You can help them find others in a similar life stage. Perhaps there is a local senior center nearby that organizes group outings/activities. Could your loved one move to a retirement home to be around others in a similar boat? Maybe there are some local leagues for low-contact sports like pickleball that they could join.

Talk About Ongoing Vaccinations

The older a person is, the more vulnerable their body is to diseases. The immune system is no longer working as efficiently as it used to, so infections can manifest far worse than they used to. Elderly populations are one of the most vulnerable groups to diseases like Covid or Influenza. If you believe your family member could be exposed to these viruses, you may want to recommend them to get vaccinations. Vaccination campaigns for the flu and covid tend to ramp up in the fall as winter approaches, so now is as good a time as any to start discussing their need for viral protection.

Ask About Their Diet

Sometimes older individuals can be a little stubborn. After a long life, they may be set in their ways or be apathetic about making health-conscious choices. Diet is a topic that is often controversial, as many will simply want to eat what they want. Unfortunately, good nutrition is still very important in the golden years, especially if they want the best chance of maximizing their remaining years. Ask your family members if they are eating a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, meats, grains, and dairy. See if they are relying too much on supplements to cover nutrition gaps. Try to recommend food options that they will enjoy and also provide diverse supplies of nutrients.

Invite Them to Family Outings

Family becomes very important to elderly individuals. It can be a huge mental health boost for them to spend time with their adult children and even grandchildren. To this end, be open to inviting them along for family activities more often. Maybe you plan to take the kids to a children’s museum for an afternoon or go for a walk in a park. These are simple activities that your aging family members would probably enjoy. Plus, it gets them out and moving a bit.

Frequent Research Can Help You

In many cases, adults feel underequipped to take care of their aging loved ones. Maybe they did not grow up with grandparents around, so they are not sure what the needs of an elderly person can be. Researching this phase of life and the kind of support that is needed can help you understand the most effective ways to care for your older family members. Implement the suggestions listed above and do your own research to help maintain a high quality of life for your aging loved ones.