Tips & tricks against heat build-up in the car!

It can be really challenging to sit in a scorching hot passenger compartment, but how do you cool the car down quickly? The following methods can help you in the summer heat!

When a car heats up under the sun’s rays, the first thing you want to do is cool the car quickly by turning on the air conditioning. With unbearable temperatures in the interior, however, this only happens after a while. With a lack of shade in most parking lots, most people reach for car sunscreen as a preventive measure. Unfortunately, this cannot always solve the problem of heat waves. Is there even a secret hack for this or do you just have to endure such situations stoically? Here are some clever ways to prevent heat build-up in the car and avoid those sweaty moments before the trip.

How hot does it get in the passenger compartment and what can cool a car quickly?

Even if you are patient, this will also give you a headache in extremely hot weather. Tests conducted by researchers show that vehicles parked in the shade and in the sun heat up about the same. At 35°C, the average air temperature in the cars was 47°C, which even reached 70°C on the dashboard. The steering wheel heated up under the sun’s rays to 53°C, while the temperature of the seats rose to 50°C. Although the cars parked in the shade were a bit “cooler”, the interiors felt almost the same in both cases.

Inside temperatures are comfortable in the mornings, but when you’re still sweating in the car after a long day’s work, this can become a problem. The clothes get sticky, the kids bitch and the situation gets “red hot” nervous. Unfortunately, when the sun moves throughout the day, there is no time for explanations in the afternoon. So, be prepared for it by following the methods below to quickly cool your car!

What effective steps to take against heat in the car?

Regular air conditioning maintenance is the first step in maintaining a comfortable vehicle during the summer months. In fact, it is important to be able to restore this comfort in order to prevent possible risks during the journey. But what other basic measures are there that can efficiently cool down a hot interior in a few simple steps?

Expel Hot Air from the Interior – The first clever option is to pull down the driver’s window and quickly open and close the opposite car doors a few times. This can quickly cool your car and instantly lower temperatures by up to 10°C. Tricks against hot leather seats – In principle, there are special covers especially for baby seats and children’s sensitive skin that does not tolerate sudden temperature fluctuations. Try it with something similar by finding it for the size you need. Also, try to consider options like cooler bags whose purpose is to act as compresses. You can find these everywhere or you can create your own version using freezer chilled items. In addition, when you are away with leather seats, it is advisable to put on light protective covers or even a simple towel. What helps against hot steering wheel or other parts – Although not a common solution, activating an ice pack can help with heated surfaces and driving parts. Thus, your steering wheel or other part of the interior does not get so hot and you can cool your car quickly. If the seat belt is also too hot to touch, you can use some kind of textile to protect you from the hot plastic. Otherwise, you can simply cover the vulnerable areas with additional textiles. However, a sunshade for the windshield still prevents direct sunlight from entering the passenger compartment. This protects both your steering wheel and the shift lever from heating up.

Follow more tips and cool your car quickly

Water has the property of rapidly lowering the air temperature. It is therefore advisable to wipe off surfaces that have become hot with a wet cloth. With this obvious move, the interior immediately becomes more comfortable. In addition, you can also use ice cubes on occasion. A bag of ice, for example, can be an efficient way to lower the temperature in the car for short journeys. If you also have an empty plastic bottle, you can cut off the top and attach it to the car window, neck inwards. However, this trick requires the air to be compressed and then decompressed again to get it out.

Although this is known to almost every motorist, you should set your car’s air conditioning system to its lowest temperature and let outside air in instead of circulating inside air. The outside temperature will definitely be lower than inside the car. In the meantime, open all the windows, because the air conditioning needs some time to develop its full power. In addition, you should use the cooling system’s lower ventilation slots facing the foot, as warm air rises and cold air falls. If necessary, you can also close the air vents in the dashboard to speed up the process.

What preventive measures to take against overheating in the car?

To prevent the interior from overheating, you can leave the car windows slightly open when you are away. This provides some airflow and prevents the temperature inside from rising excessively. However, do not leave your car unattended with the windows open more than an inch. You should also avoid direct sunlight on the parking lot if you have the opportunity. Stop in the shade, perhaps under a tree or near buildings, as this is the easiest way to keep your vehicle from overheating. If you want to cool your car down quickly, you can first open the windows on both sides before you leave by making a few quick back and forth movements with one of the doors. This acts like a large fan, and while it may seem odd, the movement causes air to circulate around the passenger compartment much faster. It is also advisable to always keep the sunroof closed in summer.