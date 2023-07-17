Tir jumps the roadway, three injured, one is serious. Kilometers of queue on the Autostrada dei Laghi

The balance of the road accident along the A8 Autostrada dei Laghi is 4 vehicles involved, including a lorry, and several injured.

The accident took place on Monday morning, just after 9, near Lainate.

The section between Lainate and the junction with the A9 in the direction of the connection with the A4 has been temporarily closed.

The truck skipped the roadway

The dynamics are being examined by the Polstrada Autolaghi but from the first information the heavy vehicle would have jumped the lane directly hitting a car and then the concrete barrier.

The wounded were rescued by ambulances and self-medics coordinated by metropolitan Areu which also sent a medical helicopter to the scene; the firefighters of the provincial command of Milan are also on site.

Of the injured, the most serious is the man driving the car hit by the heavy vehicle finished in red code at Niguarda, while the other two, less serious hospitalized in yellow code, one at Legnano hospital and the other at Sant Anna of Como.

The kilometer queue on the A8 and A9

Società Autostrade reports that traffic is blocked at the site of the event and there are 8 km of queues towards Milan and 3 km towards Varese. Furthermore, there are 5 km of queues on the A9, at the obligatory entry on the A8 towards Varese.

How to get around the queue

Società Autostrade recommends, for those traveling from Varese to Milan, to exit at Busto Arsizio, to take the State Road 36 to reach the Marcallo Mesero junction where to take the A4 towards Milan. Reverse path for those traveling from Venice to Varese.

Users coming from Como and heading towards Milan are advised to take the A36 Pedemontana, then the Strada Statale 35 to reach the Cormano junction where they take the A4.

Reverse path for those traveling from Milan to Como.

