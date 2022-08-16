And würstel

Concerning the sausages, Conad has published this announcement: “We inform customers of the recall as a precaution of the following production batches of the products: Pure pork sausage 2x250grams Conad and pure pork sausage 250 grams Conad”, lot 20/10/2022, expiry 20/10/2022, produced for Conad by Grandi Salumifici Italiani Spa. Non-compliance was found in the batches (possible presence of small fragments of plastic). In order to avoid any possible health risk, customers who are in possession of the product belonging to the same batch are invited to return it to the Conad sales point where it was purchased, which will replace it with another product or refund it. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

The tiramisu



On the other hand, as regards the “Bonta Divina” coffee tiramisu, sold in various supermarkets, the ministry website advises buyers to bring it back to the point of sale. The warning, we read on the website, is a recall for physical risk Inside it is likely that fragments of glass have ended up.