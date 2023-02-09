11
Brand name: tiramisu mask
Name: Vegan pistachio tiramisu 150g
Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens
Publication date: February 8, 2023
Recall model Mascherpa tiramisu – Tiramisu’ pistachio vegan 150g
08-02-2023 – PDF
(137.3 Kb)
