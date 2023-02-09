Home Health Tiramisu mask – Vegan pistachio tiramisu 150g
Tiramisu mask – Vegan pistachio tiramisu 150g

Tiramisu mask – Vegan pistachio tiramisu 150g

Brand name: tiramisu mask

Name: Vegan pistachio tiramisu 150g

Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens

Publication date: February 8, 2023

Documentation

  • Recall model Mascherpa tiramisu – Tiramisu’ pistachio vegan 150g

    08-02-2023 – PDF

    (137.3 Kb)

