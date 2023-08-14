Tired eyes make-up from 40: The most effective make-up tricks

Sometimes we wake up in the morning with tired looking, swollen eyes no matter how much we sleep. And this happens more often with age. If your face shows the marks of last night, here are our top tips on how to make up tired eyes over 40 so that they look bright and fresh.

Although eight hours of sleep should naturally refresh and revitalize skin, it can sometimes be difficult not to appear tired at 40. However, lack of sleep and fatigue are not the only reasons why your eyes look tired, but luckily there are some makeup tricks that can make your eyes look refreshed and awake in minutes.

Tired eyes make-up from 40: These tricks make you look fresh and radiant

A whole night of beauty sleep is not always possible. Between long working days, general stress and juggling with the kids, a whole eight hours is sometimes just a dream. Aging, sun damage, and genetic factors can also contribute to making you look exhausted or haven’t slept well when you feel rested. Luckily, there are some effective tricks to bringing your eyes to life with a pop of color in all the right places, and you’ll make all the difference.

Why do your eyes look so tired?

You can tell right away if someone has been crying or has been up all night. But when you’re over 40, there are other reasons for tired eyes that have nothing to do with sleep.

With age, the skin around the eyes stretches and loses its elasticity. As it thins, the blood vessels under the skin become more visible and the fat pads under the eyes cast shadows on our face, accentuating the dark circles.

Start with primer

When it comes to wearing makeup, the rule of thumb is that less is more. But the foundation of the eyes is the key to everything.

Even if you don’t intend to wear color on your lids, it is absolutely essential that they are well prepared. Primer smoothes and corrects the dull color of the eyelids, instantly making them look fresh and beautiful. By smoothing the skin, the natural eyelid creases prevent your eyes from looking tired and old.

Conceal dark circles under the eyes with concealer

Dark circles under the eyes are always the biggest indicator of tiredness. But if you use the right concealer, it can make you look like you slept well for 8 hours.

Since the skin around the eyes is much drier after 40, it’s best to choose a liquid concealer in a shade with a yellow undertone that also acts as a highlighter, so it catches the light and brightens the eyes. And to avoid drawing attention to wrinkles or crow’s feet, apply only to the inner halves of the under-eye area to efficiently conceal dark circles.

Refresh the look with brightening powder

After applying the concealer and making sure it hasn’t settled into fine lines, apply a thin layer of highlighting powder to set it in place and prevent it from creeping into fine lines.

A light dusting of translucent powder can help minimize texture and create a smooth look.

Make eyebrows appear more voluminous

One of the best ways to hide tired eyes is to define and contour your eyebrows. If you’ve noticed that your eyebrows have thinned with age, then makeup can be your best friend.

By the time you’re 40, you’ve probably already found your ideal shape. Then all you have to do is learn how to perfectly trace them and choose the right product by choosing a shade according to your hair color.

Filled-in eyebrows not only lift the eyelids, but also distract attention from dark circles.

Simply brush your eyebrows upwards to achieve the desired shape, then set them in with an eyebrow pencil or powder.

Brighten your eyes with eyeshadow

To make your eyes pop, use a light, neutral eyeshadow in shades of beige, light pink, or vanilla. Always opt for warm tones that give a feeling of light and warmth. Avoid gray and brown shades as they make the eyes look older and more tired.

Apply the shadow to the inner corner of the eye and along the crease to draw attention to the upper part of the face and widen the eyes. When using shimmery eyeshadows, apply as close to the lash line as possible for a soft effect that instantly draws attention to the beautiful eyes.

bending eyelashes

A very clever quick trick that can help you keep your eyes looking bright and fresh is curling your lashes with an eyelash curler. When the eyelashes are erect and curled, the eyes appear open and alert.

To conceal tired eyes, gently grasp the lashes with the top metal strip and bottom rubber pad and gently press for a few seconds.

Avoid black eyeliner

Avoid black eyeliner, which shrinks the eyes instead of opening them. Instead, choose a brown eyeliner with a hint of shimmer. The color reflects the light on the eyes and makes them look much more awake.

When using eyeliner, only line the upper outer corner of the lid and not the entire lid. Then blend the eyeliner from the outer edge towards the center of the eye.

Use white or nude eyeliner or kohl on the lower waterline to make the whites of the eyes look whiter and brighter and the whole face more awake. This trick can also help counteract redness that can make your eyes look tired. Never use a black pencil for the lower lash line as it makes the eyes appear smaller and more tired.

Tired eyes make-up from 40: apply mascara

Once you’ve applied your eyeshadow and liner, it’s time to reach for the mascara. Making your lashes longer and voluminous makes them stand out better and takes the focus away from the dark circles under your eyes.

Opt for a volumizing mascara and focus on the upper lashes, applying multiple coats to make the eyes appear larger. Apply only a little product to the lower lashes as too much color on the lower part of the eyes is sure to make you look saggy and tired. Also, too much paint on the lower lashes can crumble and darken the under-eye area.

Make your eyes shine with highlighter

Finally, you can use a highlighter that will make the skin glow and make you look more awake. Apply the product to the inner corners of the eyes, the bridge of the nose and the top of the cheekbones for a luminous effect that distracts from tired eyes.

When it comes to making up tired eyes, the main thing is to achieve a bright, awake and radiant look. With the right tricks and products, you can achieve a fresh and youthful appearance even on days when you’re feeling more stressed and tired.

