“tired of US perfidy” – breaking latest news

Pupo will be on the jury of the Festival considered the Russian Sanremo, Road to Yalta. The event is scheduled for May 2nd and the Italian cantata, which has always been very popular in Russia, is awaited as a “special guest”. The singer’s participation in the Kremlin’s patriotic song festival certainly cannot go unnoticed during the years of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. And the war will also be at the center of the songs of the Festival, which also has among its purposes that of restoring “and strengthening the true image of the Soviet soldier-liberator”. The May 2 gala will be hosted at the State Palace of the Kremlin, where a 6,000-seat theater has been created. The face of Enzo Ghinazzi, alias Pupo, appears on the website of the event, which has among its declared purposes the promotion of Russian propaganda. It therefore appears clear that the singer’s participation risks becoming a serious diplomatic incident, also given Italy’s position after the Russian invasion which led to the war in Ukraine.

Artists «against the perfidy of the USA»

Speaking about the event, Denis Maidanov, deputy chairman of the Duma’s culture committee, said: ‘The contestants share our values. We must nourish the patriotic war with ideology.’ In short, there is very little left unsaid in this event in which fifteen foreign singers will find themselves dueting with as many Russian artists. The superstar of the concert, however, will be him: Pupo, who had already taken part in the event in 2021, when the war had not yet broken out. On that occasion, she had sung together with the presenter of the Festival “Bella ciao”, a song that should also open this edition of the event. Crimea — occupied by Russia in 2014 and now a base from which many of the Russian attacks on Ukraine depart — has become too dangerous to host the event, but the organizers’ goal is to bring the Festival back to where it was. he was born. A Festival, it was reiterated, that unites artists “tired of the perfidy of the United States“. Very heavy words that, at the moment, Pupo has preferred not to comment.