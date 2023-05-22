Tiredness and back pain? It could be the symptoms of this disease: all about Ankylosing Spondylitis

Back pain can be a symptom of a more important disease that needs to be diagnosed and treated in the right way: what it is.

Who says that a ‘simple’ Are back pain or a feeling of tiredness and exhaustion symptoms to be taken lightly? Maybe you don’t even imagine it, but they could be the prelude to an equally important disease. Let’s talk about Ankylosing Spondiolitis: here’s what to know.

Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that primarily affects the spine, but also the sacroiliac joints, connective tissues, and eyes. This condition can lead to decreased flexibility of the spine and forced posture.

Symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis can vary from person to person, but often include lower back pain, stiffness, and difficulty moving. And even cause eye inflammation, headaches, and breathing difficulties in some cases.

Prevention of ankylosing spondylitis

There is no way to completely prevent it ankylosing spondylitisBut there are some things people can do to reduce their risk of developing the disease. Regular physical activity can be a key factor in preventing the disease. In particular, the exercises which improve the flexibility of the spine, such as the yoga and the Pilatescan help maintain good mobility.

Also, one balanced diet can be important to keep the immune system health and reduce the risk of developing inflammatory diseases such as ankylosing spondylitis. Avoid the smoke it can also help prevent disease, as smoking can cause inflammation and further tissue damage.

Other than that, it should be noted that there is no definitive cure for it ankylosing spondylitisBut there are treatments that can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life. Treatment focuses primarily on pain management and inflammation.

Drugs such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (FANS) e i corticosteroids they can help reduce the pain and inflammation associated with ankylosing spondylitis. There are also biological drugs which can target inflammatory factors in the body and help prevent deterioration of the spine.

In addition to drugs, the physiotherapy it can also be useful in the management of symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis. The exercises of stretching and muscle-strengthening exercises can help maintain spinal flexibility and improve posture. In some cases, surgery may be needed to correct posture problems or other spinal damage caused by spondylitis.