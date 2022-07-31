Tiredness and sleepiness are two of the different consequences of diseases such as anemia and diabetes. Anemia is a condition in which the amount of red blood cells is not sufficient to carry enough oxygen to meet the needs of the various tissues and organs of the body.

There are actually several forms of this disorder, each originating from different factors. Its severity can also change a lot, going from mild to very serious cases. The reduction in hemoglobin can be a temporary or chronic problem.

Tiredness and sleepiness? It could be anemia and diabetes: the expert speaks

In general, those suffering from vitamin deficiencies, especially vitamin B12, C or folic acid, or iron, intestinal disorders, too abundant menstruation, chronic diseases such as liver or kidney deficiency, are more exposed to the risk of anemia. has family members who suffer from the same problem.

Then during pregnancy it is easier to get iron deficiency anemia. This pathology may initially be asymptomatic, but the aggravation of the problem leads to the appearance of symptoms (besides tiredness and sleepiness) such as, paleness, irregular or rapid heartbeats, shortness of breath, chest pains, dizziness, cognitive problems, cold hands and feet and headache.

Diabetes can be a cause of anemia when it is very unbalanced and associated with a chronic inflammatory state or renal failure. In fact, diabetes as we all know is a chronic disease characterized by an excess of sugar (glucose) in the blood, known as hyperglycemia. It is divided into two main forms: type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Even the presence of hyperglycemia, at times, does not give any symptoms or signs, for this reason diabetes is evaluated as a deceptive disease. Sometimes the symptoms appear when the disease has already been present for years.

The classic symptomatology, in acute cases, is characterized by fatigue, increased thirst, increased diuresis (polyuria) unsolicited weight loss, sometimes even concomitant with increased appetite, malaise, abdominal pain, up to, in more serious cases, to mental confusion and loss of conscience.

Here, therefore, explains how anemia and diabetes can be linked to tiredness and sleepiness and more generally to a lack of strength. Do not underestimate these symptoms and indeed seek medical advice as soon as possible.