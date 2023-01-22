Tiredness e exhaustion they are the undisputed stars of the summer. The dizzying temperatures and high humidity made the summer heat unbearable and made you want to long for the end of the warm season several times. Between causes of heat sicknesswhich often translates to drowsiness or tired legs, there is certainly heavy sweating and abundant loss of liquids and mineral salts. And yet, there are gods remedies that help you fight the symptoms of exhaustion and recover some energy. Let’s discover them together.

Because the heat takes away your strength and makes you drowsy

The human body, as we know, is a perfect machine: as soon as it senses a threat, it sets up defense mechanisms. If you want to know because the heat saps your strength, here you are served. High temperatures are undoubtedly a danger, because they upset the maintenance of internal body temperature, which must be roughly constant, around 36-37°. If we are able to tolerate a drop in temperature of even 10°, we are not able to tolerate increases above 5° as easily. Therefore, the body uses various strategies to avoid heat damage to internal organs. First, the blood vessels dilate, so as to facilitate the dispersion of internal heat; at the same time, however, blood pressure is reduced and one feels sluggish and unresponsive to stimuli.

Also there sweating it is a means of fighting the heat and regulating body temperature, but it involves the loss of water and mineral salts which are precious for the body’s efficiency. If you do not replenish the loss of fluids, you can reach more or less severe states of dehydration, which manifest themselves in muscle tiredness (hence the annoying heaviness and leg pain), difficulty concentrating and drowsiness.

What to take in summer: remedies against tiredness

Now that you know the causes and symptoms of heat exhaustion, you just have to run for cover. There are gods natural remedies against fatigue generated by hot days. First, don’t underestimate thesupply! Did you know that some foods raise your body temperature? Avoid eating spinach, radicchio, beetroot, onions, garlic, dried fruit and fried foods, and stuff yourself instead with seasonal fruit, peaches, cherries, melons, watermelon and fresh vegetables: they are thirst-quenching and give a boost of power.

Don’t forget the importance ofhydration: drink at least 2 liters of water a day and also sip some herbal teas (ideally those based on artichoke, birch or dandelion), but stay away from industrial and sugary drinks! And don’t abuse coffee either: excessive consumption, combined with heat, can cause tachycardia and sleep disturbances. Maybe opt for ginseng.

And for the tired legs? Grandma’s remedy is infallible: immerse your feet in a basin of warm water, coarse salt and baking soda. You can also counteract the discomfort of swelling and heaviness by sleeping with a pillow under your legs, so as to keep them slightly raised, or by choosing to walk by the sea, on the shore, with your ankles immersed in the water.

The best supplements for the heat

Alongside the remedies just mentioned, there are also other solutions to quench your thirst and unwind: centrifuges, smoothies or drinks, enriched with mineral salts, primarily magnesium, potassium and vitamin C. But you can fight the heat even with drinks based on natural supplements. Try, for example, thecoconut waterrich in nutrients that help prevent and counteract dehydration, oraloe verawhich with its antioxidants strengthens the immune system and protects the body from the external attack of high temperatures.

The energizing activity of papaya it is, then, a panacea, as well as the extract of the seeds guarana, capable of counteracting low blood pressure and fatigue syndrome. Finally, the papa reale, an exceptional natural tonic and anti-inflammatory product, excellent for combating summer sluggishness. By following these simple tips, you will be able to face the heat and higher temperatures with the right energy. Seeing is believing.