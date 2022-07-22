Extreme temperatures, just one sixth of the gravity of earth, rough terrain and an endless series of craters: the lunar soil is the worst that can be for a tire but the American Goodyear for some time – the collaboration with NASA has lasted for over 60 years – has specialized in tires made especially for the Moon, including the tires used in the Apollo 11 mission that brought man for the first time on the Moon 53 years ago.

Now the last challenge is even – thanks to the collaboration with Lockheed Martin – to create a series of commercial vehicles designed for lunar use. A kind of fleet ready for use, as if they were normal vans.

Possible? “The Artemis program of NASA – he replied Kirk Shireman, head of Lockheed Martin’s lunar exploration operations – aims to bring a stable presence of man to the Moon and, consequently, a new concept of mobility. Special vehicles will be needed, suitable for lunar surfaces and conditions. These vehicles will be able to be driven by astronauts but will also be available with autonomous driving, “she said.” We are developing this new generation of vehicles for lunar mobility to make them available to NASA, but also to commercial companies and even other space agencies. This approach was made possible by NASA, which has always encouraged the development of space solutions by automotive companies ”.

From here the need to have many tires (no longer just prototypes but a real range), all with airless technology, without air, for use on micro-mobility vehicles, such as autonomous shuttles or last-mile deliveries. And they are vehicles that will also have to walk a lot: the vehicles of future missions will have to cross rough terrain over much longer distances and operate in extreme temperatures. It will be necessary to develop new tire models that will last for years and even survive temperature fluctuations ranging from -156 ° (at night) to 121 ° (during the day).

And the everything must be ready by 2025when NASA’s next lunar mission is scheduled – in which humans will return to walk on the Moon.