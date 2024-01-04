Tissue donation figures in 2023Tissue donation at a record level: 3,475 people donated tissue in 2023

Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 2:25 p.m

Hannover – Tissue donation continues to be successful in Germany: a total of 50,576 donor reports and 9,379 educational discussions led to 3,475 tissue donations last year. The German Society for Tissue Transplantation (DGFG) has recorded an increase of 12 percent compared to the previous year. Around 87 percent of tissue donations were carried out independently of organ donations for those who died of cardiovascular disease. The most donated tissue is the cornea: 3,352 people donated this tissue after death. Thanks to the high willingness to donate and a consent rate of almost 41 percent, the DGFG was able to provide 7,503 patients with a tissue transplant, of which 5,003 had a cornea and 197 had a heart valve. A highlight of the past year was the opening and commissioning of the Stuttgart tissue bank at the Katharinenhospital. The challenges in the new year include the further expansion of tissue donation for those who have died of cardiovascular disease and the implementation of the organ donation register in the donation process. As soon as the register for decision documentation begins operations in the first quarter of 2024, queries from the register will be mandatory for all donation facilities in organ and tissue donation.

“We can look back on a successful year for tissue donation in 2023 More than 3,800 donors and relatives agreed to donate tissue have. Our very special thanks go to you at this point,” says Martin Börgel, Managing Director of the DGFG. More and more clinics are actively involved in tissue donation and are joining the DGFG network. “By expanding tissue donation programs in more and more clinics, we have succeeded in further improving the care of patients with tissue transplants.”

The new tissue bank in Stuttgart will further improve the supply situation

The positive development of donation numbers requires an expansion of tissue processing capacities. Because the need for donor tissue is still high: the DGFG placement office processed it over 6,800 applications for a donor cornea. 5,003 corneal transplants She was finally able to mediate successfully. Against this background, the DGFG opened a new tissue bank with the Stuttgart Clinic at the Katharinenhospital. The tissue bank in Stuttgart is the result of successful collaborative work, which was brought to the home stretch in May last year after many years of intensive planning. Currently focused on eye corneas, in the long term it will also be possible to process other tissue donations, such as heart valves, blood vessels and amniotic membranes. The modern tissue bank is the only one in the greater Stuttgart area and will improve the supply of tissue to patients both in Baden-Württemberg and nationwide.

Continued shortage of heart valves despite increased number of organ donations

Last year the DGFG received over 430 applications for a human heart valve. 197 heart valves could until the end of the year conveyed 52 more than in the previous year. “Unfortunately, we continue to see a major shortage of heart valves, which is seriously affecting the lives of many patients. In the coming year, together with the clinics, we must continue to expand the donation programs for those who have died of cardiovascular disease in order to have a reliable alternative to organ donation,” says Börgel. The majority of heart valves still come from organ donation: in total 422 tissue donations from organ donors – 96 more than the year before – cardiovascular tissue, including the heart, was removed 247 times to obtain the still functional heart valves and blood vessels. Since tissue donation, in contrast to organ donation, is not tied to the diagnosis of brain death, the DGFG is continuing to push forward the donation program for those who have died of cardiovascular disease and is independent of organ donation. Heart valves and vessels can be removed up to 36 hours after death. Young patients in particular rely on human heart valves that can grow with them and do not require blood-thinning medication.

Expansion of the donation of bones, tendons and ligaments

In addition to donating corneas, heart valves and blood vessels, the DGFG also dedicated itself to donating bones, tendons and ligaments in 2023. 43-mal These musculoskeletal tissues (MSG) could be removed. Ultimately, they benefit patients in trauma surgery or orthopedics, after major injuries or trauma. Bone and tendon preparations can relieve pain, prevent amputations and restore mobility up to the ability to walk. In March 2022, the DGFG launched its MSG donation program. Since then, our own collection teams have been able to do more than Successfully realized 70 MSG donations, from which over 1,250 preparations were obtained could become.

Increased interest in the use of amnion in wound care

The fact that the amniotic membrane represents a valuable treatment option in wound care outside of ophthalmology is demonstrated by the increased inquiries to the DGFG in the past year. Doctors inserted the amniotic membrane twelve timesto achieve wound closure in patients. The placental tissue can be used for all types of severe wound healing disorders and as a skin replacement for burns. Amnion is characterized by particularly wound-healing and pain-reducing properties. In 2024, the DGFG expects further increases in requests for the tissue that expectant mothers can donate as part of a living tissue donation for a planned cesarean section birth. Overall, the DGFG was able to do so last year Delivered 2,193 amniotic transplants, including 2,181 in ophthalmology to treat the surface of the eye.

Further figures on tissue donation 2023

About the German Society for Tissue Transplantation (DGFG)

The DGFG has been promoting tissue donation and transplantation in Germany since 1997. Based on the Tissue Act of 2007, all tissue donation activities and processes are regulated by law. The trade ban applies to all tissue preparations. The DGFG arranges its transplants through a central placement office with a nationwide waiting list. Every medical facility in Germany can purchase tissue from the DGFG. As an independent, non-profit company, the DGFG is supported exclusively by public healthcare institutions: shareholders are the Carl Gustav Carus University Hospital Dresden, the Leipzig University Hospital, the Hanover Medical School, the Rostock University Medical Center and the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Clinic Neubrandenburg. The DGFG is unique in Germany in terms of its structure, the voluntary nature of support from the network partners and its independence from private or commercial interests.