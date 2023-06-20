Titan, searches for the submarine lost during a visit to the Titanic: “On board there is only oxygen for 96 hours”

The Titan is still not found. US and Canadian search teams are using “all available resources” to search for the missing submarine in the Atlantic Ocean. The Titan, of which nothing has been heard since Sunday, when it dived for an exploration of the wreck of the Titanic, in fact has only 96 hours of oxygen autonomy. There were five people on board when the Coast Guard lost contact with the small submarine. It had been an hour and 45 minutes since the dive. The rescue operation continued through the night. But so far there is no sign of the OceanGate Expeditions submarine.

The searches

US and Canadian ships and aircraft arrived in the area about 900 miles (1,450 km) east of Cape Cod. boe sound Capable of monitoring to depths of 13,000 feet (3,962 meters), U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters Monday that it’s “a remote area and it’s a challenge to conduct a search there.” The private company that operates the submarine, OceanGateExpeditions, said in a statement on Monday it was “mobilizing all options” to rescue those on board. According to social media, British billionaire Hamish Harding is also among the passengers. The US Coast Guard earlier said on Twitter that a surfaced boat – the Polar Prince – lost contact with the submarine, called the Titan, about an hour and 45 minutes after it began diving towards the site of the crash. wreck of the Titanic Sunday morning.

What is Titan

The expedition left on Friday and the first dive was scheduled for Sunday morning. The trips, which cost $250,000 per person, begin in St. John’s, Newfoundland. They sail 400 miles (640km) out into the Atlantic to the wreck site, according to the OceanGate website. To tour the wreck, passengers climb inside the Titan, a five-person submersible, which takes two hours to descend approximately 12,500 feet (3,800 m) to the wreck. The Titanic sank in 1912 on her maiden voyage after hitting an iceberg, killing more than 1,500 people. The story has been immortalized in non-fiction and fiction books, as well as the 1997 blockbuster film “Titanic.”

