Senior Swedish developer Joakim Larsen is part of several major Swedish developers such as Dice, Paradox and Starbreeze. But this time he wanted to do his dream project, and it turned out to be Titan Station.

It has a retro sci-fi theme from the 70s, a space station on Saturn’s moon Titan, and it’s up to you to unravel a mystery and decide who you can trust and who you shouldn’t listen to at all. Here is the official synopsis:

“In the far future, in 1999: System operator David gets his way out by working on the space station. Upon arrival, his mundane job turns into the struggle of his life as he makes a shocking discovery. “

Titan Station launches on Steam on November 11. There are also plans to launch it on PlayStation and Xbox, but it has not been officially confirmed. Check out the announcement trailer below.