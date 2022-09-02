Home Health Titan Station lets you explore a shocking discovery – Titan Station – Gamereactor
Health

Titan Station lets you explore a shocking discovery – Titan Station – Gamereactor

by admin
Titan Station lets you explore a shocking discovery – Titan Station – Gamereactor

Senior Swedish developer Joakim Larsen is part of several major Swedish developers such as Dice, Paradox and Starbreeze. But this time he wanted to do his dream project, and it turned out to be Titan Station.

It has a retro sci-fi theme from the 70s, a space station on Saturn’s moon Titan, and it’s up to you to unravel a mystery and decide who you can trust and who you shouldn’t listen to at all. Here is the official synopsis:

“In the far future, in 1999: System operator David gets his way out by working on the space station. Upon arrival, his mundane job turns into the struggle of his life as he makes a shocking discovery. “

Titan Station launches on Steam on November 11. There are also plans to launch it on PlayStation and Xbox, but it has not been officially confirmed. Check out the announcement trailer below.

HQ

Titan StationTitan Station
Titan StationTitan Station
See also  "Breast pain that comes and goes: what can it be?"

You may also like

Covid has isolated them

Spain, after the approval of the law “Solo...

The epochal change in the race of Ethereum

Argentina, three deaths from pneumonia of unknown origin...

Honor 70: a top-of-the-range smartphone at a mid-range...

Valter Gherardi, head of Rehabilitation Medicine in the...

Honor 70: a top-of-the-range smartphone at a mid-range...

Sonos is developing a 360-degree listening speaker |...

the numbers of infections – Time

The epochal change in the race of Ethereum

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy