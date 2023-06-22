Titan submarine, oxygen is gone but “there is still time”: robot has reached the seabed where the Titanic is

There are almost no hopes of finding the Titan submarine of the Ocean Gate in time, which disappeared last Sunday, June 18, with five people on board heading to almost 3800 meters of depth to visit the wreck of the Titanic up close, in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of the Canadian island of Newfoundland. The oxygen supplies, lasting over 90 hours, should run out on the morning of Thursday 22 June. A race against time which, at the moment, has not produced the desired results and, as the hours go by, the hopes of finding the submarine, and with it the five people on board, in the time needed to save their lives are very unlikely.

According to an estimate by the US Coast Guard, the oxygen on board will end at 7:18 am today, 1:18 pm Italian time. To recover it and bring it back to the surface, ships are needed, at least five of which are present in the area, and robots.

A first robot, piloted by the Canadian ship Horizon Arctic, has reached the seabed after the wreck of the Titanic is present. The Rov, the deep sea mini robot, has started to sound the seabed in the hope of finding Titan.

Ocean Gate: “There is still time”

For OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein, the five people on board have a “time windowlonger than most people realize. She told Insider, as reported by the Guardian. Söhnlein is no longer involved in the company but founded OceanGate together with Stockton Rush, the current CEO of the company, who is one of the 5 people on board, and remains a minority shareholder. He said he last spoke to Rush about two weeks before the expedition’s launch. “Today will be a critical day for this search and rescue mission, as the submarine’s life support supplies begin to run low. I’m sure Stockton and the rest of the crew realized days ago that the best thing to do to secure salvage is to stretch stock limits while relaxing as much as possible. I strongly believe that the window of time available for their rescue is longer than most people think. I continue to hold hope for my friend and the rest of the crew,” Sohnlein told Insider, saying he encouraged everyone to “remain hopeful” for the recovery of the missing submarine and that he continues to “hold hope” for his friend and the rest of the crew.

Four hours to bring Titan back to the surface

According to David Gallo, the deep-sea explorer scientist, it would only take a miracle for the people trapped in the Titan, also because – he underlined – if it were found right in this last ‘window’ of time, “it would take hours to bring it to the surface ”. About four according to other experts quoted by the BBC: “We don’t know how long it would take but in a normal operating scenario we think it takes about two hours to go down and another two hours (to go back up)” explain Alistair Greig, professor of marine engineering from University College London, and Rob Larter, marine geophysicist at the British Antarctic Survey.

The robot descends to a depth of 6 thousand meters

The searches continue unabated and noises coming from the Atlantic area considered “sensitive” are “believable and repeated” but for now the submarine has not yet been located. Speaking on Good Morning Britain on the ITV broadcaster, Gallo, referring to the noises coming from the seabed, explained that “at this point we have to assume that that is the submarine and move quickly to that point, locate it and lower the robots” but “to bring it into surface it takes hours”. For experts it is not only the lack of air that is the only danger: the bathyscaphe may also have lost electricity, which plays a fundamental role in controlling oxygen and carbon dioxide levels: as carbon dioxide levels build up , it becomes like a sedative, an anesthetic gas that puts you to sleep.

Sky News reports that the French vessel Atlante carrying a diving robot thousands of meters deep has reached the area where the submarine is missing. Robot which is able to dive up to 6 thousand meters deep: it is called, not surprisingly, Victor 6000 and is equipped with remote controlled arms that can be used to cut cables and perform maneuvers aimed at freeing a stranded vessel. According to data collected by Marine Traffic, the ship Atalante has slowed its speed to six nautical knots and is about 20-30 km from the ‘mother ship’ Polar Prince.

Who is on board the submarine: billionaires and experts. The trip cost $250,000 each

The five people on board include a pilot and four “experienced” passengers. According to journalistic reconstructions deriving from the social activity of the people involved, the French pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet and the British billionaire Hamish Harding, renowned worldwide for his exploits, should be on board. Harding last year flew into space aboard the fifth commercial flight of Blue Origin, the space company of Jeff Bezos. His stepson Brian Szasz confirmed his presence on the bathyscaphe in a Facebook post.

Also joining them is Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood, according to a statement released by the family on Tuesday. Shahzada Dawood is a trustee of the SETI Institute, a research organization in California. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush is the fifth person on the vessel as a crew member, as confirmed by ABC News. Even the possibilities of recovery, in the event that the precise point where the submarine is located were to be located, would be a challenge, due to the great depth of the sea in those areas.

Who is the ‘survivor’ of the Titan submarine

Canceled the excursion at 3800 meters Of depth because it was “unconvinced” of the security conditions. His name is Chris Brownis 61 years old and had booked the trip with the Titan submarine of the Ocean Gate to visit the wreck of the Titanic. Shortly before the departure, which took place on Sunday 18 June, he canceled everything. To tell the testimony of him is the tabloid The Sun which points out as Brown had arranged the trip with his friend Hamish Harding, one of the five people missing in the submarine.

The controversy breaks out on social media: “Hundreds of migrants swallowed up by the sea”

Immediate intervention with planes, sonar and remotely controlled submarines to save three billionaires on a trip to the abyss, malicious inaction while hundreds of migrant women and children are swallowed up by the waves: double standards, real and presumed, denounced on social networks in days of shipwrecks and searches . The controversies, with tweets and posts relaunched on the web thousands of times, concern two accidents that occurred thousands of kilometers from each other but a few days apart.

The social controversy arises from the comparison between the means deployed and the speed of rescue in the North Atlantic with what happened on the night between 13 and 14 June, when a boat that had been monitored for some time and then remained at the mercy of Greece sank of waves for hours: at least 80 confirmed dead but hundreds, according to concordant testimonies, people swallowed up by the sea.

For example, tweeting is Susie Symeseconomist, president of the UK Immigration Museum: “There is a painful contrast between the international rescue teams who are looking for people trapped in the submarine (we hope they will) and the dire lack of help to the migrants on the boat”.

All too unfair even according to Ben Coates, journalist and author, at work between Great Britain and Holland: “The Titanic tourists sink into the submarine and the whole world watches while the Navies spare no expense to find them; hundreds of migrants sink with an overcrowded boat: let’s hope you know how to swim, losers”. The same sentence appears on the profile of Ethics in Bricks, in Italian a sort of “philosophy in bricks”. The indictment is posted above a photo with Lego-style teddy bears left behind by drowned children with no one trying to save them.

Cyrus Cuozzo

