Home » Titan, this is what happens to the body when oxygen is lacking – breaking latest news
Health

Titan, this is what happens to the body when oxygen is lacking – breaking latest news

by admin
Titan, this is what happens to the body when oxygen is lacking – breaking latest news

by Silvia Turin and Laura Cuppini

An excessive increase of CO2 compared to oxygen would worsen the psychological situation of the crew, causing panic and an agonizing sense of suffocation at the final moment

The massive search and rescue effort of the submersible Titan, which disappeared near the wreck of the Titanic off the coast of Canada on Sunday, has entered its most critical phase. For the discovery of the vehicle and the five crew members, there is very little time left before the oxygen supplies run out. The end of breathable air, according to an estimate, set between 11 and 12 (Italian time). The search area was expanded after the detection of some sounds: it now covers a very large area (about 26 thousand square kilometers) and 4 kilometers deep.

What will happen at that moment? The most feared and unfortunately the most probable scenario is that of suffocation. The lack of oxygen paradoxically is not the worst scenario – clarifies Matteo Cerri, professor of Physiology at the University of Bologna -: decisive for the end-of-life dynamics if oxygen runs out or carbon dioxide (CO2) increases too much. An excessive increase of CO2 compared to oxygen would worsen the psychological situation causing panic and a distressing sense of suffocation in the final moment, because the increase in CO2 is perceived by our brain with an extremely anxious signal and the reason why fear is triggered – says the expert -. If the oxygen decreases before the CO2 reaches a high concentration, first a severe headache would occur, then drowsiness and then progressive sleep. Our brain is not “structured” to understand how much oxygen is missing, it may seem paradoxical, but much more “interested” in CO2, therefore if oxygen drops but CO2 remains normal, the reaction of our vegetative system would not be as dramatic as with the opposite hypothesis.

See also  Primitive antibodies for the diagnosis and treatment of infections - Medicine

It might be a better situation in quotes because a person would fall asleep instead of gasping for suffocation. What could the prevalence of oxygen or CO2 depend on? From the filters used: a problem for any small environment – ​​explains the specialist -, the internal air cleaning activity can depend on the electronic instrumentation on board, which could be non-functional, and also depends on how much oxygen had been stored.

The pathological condition due to lack of oxygen is called anoxia. The symptoms are mainly of a neurological type, the more marked the more serious the condition: sense of fatigue, apathy, motor incoordination, loss of memory and attention, drowsiness, nausea. The body reacts to anoxia by increasing the frequency of respiratory acts, the speed of circulation (through an increase in the pulse rate) and the production of red blood cells.

June 22, 2023 (change June 22, 2023 | 10:48 am)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

“Virtual” hospitals, what they are and why they...

Jotec Srl / Ministry of Health

FROM PALESTINE TO LEARN NEW SKILLS IN THE...

War in Ukraine, British missiles bomb bridge connecting...

If you have a bloated belly try these...

Williams syndrome, Boaz Barak: “So we will test...

Cancer: Doctors fear a “silver tsunami” – what...

Which lawn replacement to use in dry and...

Avoid these foods in the summer, they can...

Ovarian cancer, concrete help from patients

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy