Titanic, OceanGate ‘suspends’ operations after Titan tragedy

The company that operated the submarine that imploded with five people on board near the wreck of the Titanic has announced the stop on its website

Today came the announcement of the suspension of “exploration and commercial operations” by OceanGate, the company that managed the submarine that imploded with five people on board near the wreck of the Titanic. In fact, the message appeared on the homepage of the company’s website: “OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations”.

The tragedy in the ocean

The Titan, a small submersible approximately 6.5 meters long, had dived on June 18 to view the wreck and was due to resurface seven hours later, but contact was lost less than two hours after departure. A massive rescue operation had been launched to try and find the passengers, which aroused great media attention.

What started as a 10-hour exploration into the abyss ended in tragedy, with the death of five people due to a “catastrophic implosion”: this is the story of the Titan, the mini submarine that was submerged last Sunday – June 18 – to observe the wrecks of the Titanic, never to return. But what is meant by “catastrophic implosion”? And what happened?

We speak of underwater implosion – recalls Cnn – when there is a sudden collapse – and towards the inside – of the submarine, which, in the case of the Titan, would have occurred at a great depth. However, it is still to be clarified how deep the mini submarine was when this event occurred. What we do know is that the remains of the Titanic are about 4,000 meters below the surface and that the Titan had been submerged for about 2 hours when she then lost contact

A “catastrophic implosion” occurs in a fraction of a millisecond, explains to CNN Aileen Maria Marty, a former naval officer and professor at Florida International University. “The whole structure would have to collapse before the individuals inside could even realize there was a problem,” she adds. In the photos, the phases of the search for the mini submarine

