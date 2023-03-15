Home Health Titanium dioxide: How safe is it to use in food and cosmetics?
Health

It is no longer considered safe as a food additive, according to the current Efsa statement. The scientists cannot rule out the possibility that titanium dioxide ingested through food has a genotoxic effect. This means that the genetic material can be damaged, possibly even causing cancer. The experts could not derive an acceptable or permissible daily intake of titanium dioxide. Although only a very small amount of titanium dioxide enters the body via the gastrointestinal tract, it is also only slowly excreted and can possibly accumulate in the tissue.

The German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) points out in a statement in December 2021 that there are still gaps in knowledge for a final assessment. So far, for example, it is unclear to what extent and in what way titanium dioxide can damage the genetic material.

