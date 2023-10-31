Title: “Aerobic Activity: A Natural Alternative to Viagra for Treating Erectile Dysfunction”

Erectile Dysfunction: Physical Activity Shown to be as Effective as Viagra

B. Fiorillo – October 31, 2023

Erectile dysfunction is a common disorder that affects 13% of Italian males, particularly those over the age of 50. It can be caused by various psychological and organic factors, such as a decrease in testosterone levels. Underlying pathologies like hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic syndrome, or depression can also contribute to this condition. Additionally, lifestyle factors such as stress, nervousness, tiredness, and excessive consumption of alcohol or tobacco can play a role.

Traditionally, the condition has been treated with pharmacological therapy, often accompanied by psycho-sexological intervention in younger patients. Phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors (PDE5I), such as sildenafil (Viagra®), vardenafil (Levitra®), tadalafil (Cialis®), and avanafil (Spedra®), are commonly prescribed to increase blood supply to the penis. In severe cases resistant to pharmacological therapies, penile prosthesis implantation may be necessary.

However, a recent meta-analysis conducted by three American scientists suggests that regular physical activity could be as effective, if not more effective, than Viagra in treating erectile dysfunction. The study, published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, highlights how aerobic exercise improves the cardiovascular system and subsequently enhances blood flow to the penis, without the side effects of drugs.

The research analyzed data from 11 studies comprising 1,100 men aged between 43 and 69. Out of these participants, 600 engaged in aerobic activity 3-5 times a week for 30 minutes to an hour, while the remaining 500 received pharmacological treatment.

The results showed that those who participated in physical activity experienced an average improvement of 5 points in erectile function, as evaluated by the International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF). Notably, individuals with more severe erectile dysfunction reported even greater benefits. On the other hand, those who received Viagra or Cialis saw improvements ranging from 4 to 8 points. Testosterone replacement therapy recipients with low hormone levels showed minimal improvement of only two points.

This research demonstrates that aerobic activity, such as running, swimming, cycling, or brisk walking, can be a viable alternative to drugs in combating impotence.

In addition to physical exercise and medication, there are also innovative treatments available for erectile dysfunction. One such treatment is a revolutionary gel, the first topical treatment for this condition. The gel is applied to the head of the penis just 15 seconds before sexual intercourse and takes effect within 10 minutes (compared to 30 minutes for traditional drugs like Viagra). Notably, this gel does not require a medical prescription.

The mechanism of action involves the evaporation of volatile components (alcohol and water), which creates a sensation of cold and then heat. This process increases blood flow and stimulates nerve endings, leading to erection within minutes. Manufacturer tests have shown that the gel allows for a quick and long-lasting erection, enabling satisfactory sexual activity.

As researchers continue to explore alternative treatments and lifestyle modifications, it is clear that physical activity plays a crucial role in combating erectile dysfunction. Incorporating exercise into one’s daily routine may provide a drug-free solution to this common condition.

