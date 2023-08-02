Title: American Heart Association Clarifies Guidelines on Alcohol Consumption for Cardiac Health

Date: August 1, 2023

Author: Gerardo D’Amico, Journalist

A recent service published by QS has sparked controversy regarding the American Heart Association’s (AHA) guidelines on the benefits of alcohol consumption for cardiovascular health. However, upon further examination of the AHA guidelines, it appears that there may be some misinterpretation.

The article titled “Benefits from alcohol in low doses also for those suffering from coronary heart disease” caught the attention of many readers, including myself. The inclusion of an interview with the head of the Youth and Alcohol Observatory, who referred to “important Italian studies,” further piqued my interest.

Upon reading the AHA guidelines, specifically the 2023 edition, it becomes apparent that the studies linking alcohol consumption to cardiac benefits are purely observational. No randomized controlled trial supports the notion that moderate alcohol intake reduces the risk of heart disease. In fact, the Association of American Cardiologists emphasizes that recent studies have shown no safe and acceptable level of alcohol intake.

Furthermore, the previous beliefs that minimal or moderate alcohol use had cardioprotective effects are being called into question. These effects may have been influenced by various lifestyle and sociodemographic factors, making the evidence inconclusive.

The AHA also highlights the undeniable link between alcohol intake and the risk of developing cancer. Even if future randomized controlled trials were to demonstrate some cardiovascular benefits, the potential harm from alcohol-related cancers cannot be ignored.

In summary, American cardiologists support the guidelines set forth by the World Health Organization (WHO), which state that there is no safe minimum dose of alcohol intake. The notion that alcohol consumption can provide health benefits remains unsubstantiated. Moderate drinking may lower the risk compared to excessive drinking, but it still poses a potential danger.

It is essential to approach such guidelines and studies with caution, as the potential risks associated with alcohol intake cannot be ignored. The public should prioritize their cardiovascular health through healthy lifestyle choices, including a balanced diet and regular exercise, rather than relying on the unproven benefits of alcohol consumption.

In conclusion, the American Heart Association’s guidelines on alcohol consumption for cardiac health emphasize that the current evidence does not support the notion that moderate alcohol intake provides any substantial benefits. It is crucial for individuals to prioritize their health and consider the potential risks associated with alcohol consumption.

