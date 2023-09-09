Title: Government Implements Stricter Healthcare Measures as Covid Cases Surge Again

Covid Cases Increase, Government Reinforces Swab Testing in Healthcare Facilities

The number of Covid cases in Italy is once again on the rise, prompting the government to take action by implementing stricter regulations for swab testing in healthcare facilities. The Ministry of Health has issued a circular, signed by director general Francesco Vaia, reinstating the requirement for tests to gain access to emergency rooms, as well as issuing guidelines for healthcare workers.

The decision by the Ministry of Health partially addresses the concerns raised by the Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists, and Hematologists in August. The federation had called for specific rules to be put in place to protect the vulnerable, isolate positive cases, and prevent the collapse of healthcare structures.

The new rules outlined in the circular are relatively mild in their current form, but they signify an acknowledgement of the increased circulation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. Previously, as of October 31, 2022, emergency room swabs were no longer mandatory, with decisions left to individual regions and hospitals. However, the ministry has now ordered that tests be conducted for patients who show symptoms compatible with Covid-19.

Furthermore, swabs will also be required for the “search for other viruses,” such as the flu. Patients who have had close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case within the past five days will also be subject to testing. Asymptomatic individuals are currently exempt from mandatory testing unless they require hospitalization or transfer to high-risk settings, such as immunocompromised wards or protected facilities.

The circular also includes provisions for healthcare workers who exhibit symptoms compatible with Covid-19. These workers are instructed to avoid accessing inpatient and outpatient departments where there are fragile patients. The director general of the ministry, Orazio Schillaci, emphasizes that health directors maintain the responsibility and ability to independently strengthen measures of prevention and protection outlined in the circular.

These new regulations aim to stem the resurgence of Covid cases in Italy and ensure the safety of both patients and healthcare workers. The government continues to monitor the clinical-epidemiological trend of the virus and may implement further measures if necessary.

