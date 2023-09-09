Home » Title: Government Implements Stricter Healthcare Measures as Covid Cases Surge Again
Health

Title: Government Implements Stricter Healthcare Measures as Covid Cases Surge Again

by admin
Title: Government Implements Stricter Healthcare Measures as Covid Cases Surge Again

Covid Cases Increase, Government Reinforces Swab Testing in Healthcare Facilities

The number of Covid cases in Italy is once again on the rise, prompting the government to take action by implementing stricter regulations for swab testing in healthcare facilities. The Ministry of Health has issued a circular, signed by director general Francesco Vaia, reinstating the requirement for tests to gain access to emergency rooms, as well as issuing guidelines for healthcare workers.

The decision by the Ministry of Health partially addresses the concerns raised by the Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists, and Hematologists in August. The federation had called for specific rules to be put in place to protect the vulnerable, isolate positive cases, and prevent the collapse of healthcare structures.

The new rules outlined in the circular are relatively mild in their current form, but they signify an acknowledgement of the increased circulation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. Previously, as of October 31, 2022, emergency room swabs were no longer mandatory, with decisions left to individual regions and hospitals. However, the ministry has now ordered that tests be conducted for patients who show symptoms compatible with Covid-19.

Furthermore, swabs will also be required for the “search for other viruses,” such as the flu. Patients who have had close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case within the past five days will also be subject to testing. Asymptomatic individuals are currently exempt from mandatory testing unless they require hospitalization or transfer to high-risk settings, such as immunocompromised wards or protected facilities.

The circular also includes provisions for healthcare workers who exhibit symptoms compatible with Covid-19. These workers are instructed to avoid accessing inpatient and outpatient departments where there are fragile patients. The director general of the ministry, Orazio Schillaci, emphasizes that health directors maintain the responsibility and ability to independently strengthen measures of prevention and protection outlined in the circular.

See also  Bursitis, a painful condition that makes movement difficult: Causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatments

These new regulations aim to stem the resurgence of Covid cases in Italy and ensure the safety of both patients and healthcare workers. The government continues to monitor the clinical-epidemiological trend of the virus and may implement further measures if necessary.

In other news, a pedestrian bridge collapsed in the Ravenna area during testing with heavy water tanks. A video capturing the incident has been released. More details on this story can be found in the next article.

You may also like

Merz as beer tent speaker – health check

In the emergency room, swabs for those with...

Calorie-Free Foods: The Key to Getting Back into...

Two teenagers injured in the so-called hot chip...

Optimal Gut Health: The 30 Plant Food Rule

The Controversial Success of Omega 3 Supplements: A...

The success rate of chemotherapy: only 2.2 percent?

Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) Calls for...

Scam waiting lists, doctors and nurses reported. «Favorite...

The Biology, Consequences, and Therapeutic Options of Menopause:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy