– <em>MedLine Plus</em>: <a href=”https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/002222.htm”>Creatine</a>,<a href=”https://medlineplus.gov/druginfo/natural/993.html”>Glutamine</a>,<a href=”https://medlineplus.gov/druginfo/natural/970.html”>Omega-3</a>
– <em>Harvard Health Publishing</em>: <a href=”https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/should-you-get-your-nutrients-from-food-or-from-supplements”>Should you get your nutrients from food or from supplements?</a>
– <em>National Center for Biotechnology Information</em>: <a href=”https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6836058/”>The effect of protein timing on muscle strength and hypertrophy: a meta-analysis</a>
– <em>American Journal of Clinical Nutrition</em>: <a href=”https://academic.oup.com/ajcn/article/87/5/1558S/4650426″>Branched-chain amino acids and muscle protein synthesis in humans: myth or reality?</a>
Title: “Muscular System Health Supplements: Boost Your Strength and Recovery!”
– <em>MedLine Plus</em>: <a href=”https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/002222.htm”>Creatine</a>,<a href=”https://medlineplus.gov/druginfo/natural/993.html”>Glutamine</a>,<a href=”https://medlineplus.gov/druginfo/natural/970.html”>Omega-3</a>