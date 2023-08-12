Title: Province of Pisa Announces Market Survey for Construction of New Pesenti Gymnasium in Cascina

Province of Pisa Calls for Bidders to Construct New Gymnasium in Cascina

The Province of Pisa has recently announced a market survey notice to gather expressions of interest from economic operators for the construction of the new Pesenti gymnasium in Cascina.

In January, the Ministry of Education declared that proposals from Provinces and Metropolitan Cities that were not initially included in the ‘School sports infrastructure plan’ would be eligible for funding through the ‘School building safety and redevelopment plan’. Consequently, the proposal put forward by the Province of Pisa has now been approved for funding in February 2022. The allocated budget for the construction of the new gymnasium at the Pesenti Institute in Cascina is €2,556,000, alongside other interventions.

Massimiliano Angori, President of the Province of Pisa, explains, “The purpose of the new gymnasium is to improve the existing facilities, which have proven inadequate for motor science curricular activities due to the increase in the student population over the years. Firstly, with the introduction of the scientific high school course with sports enhancement, and later with the replacement course for the Liceo Scientifico Sportivo. At present, the Institute has had to resort to alternative structures provided by private entities to offer differentiated training programs to sports students.”

The new gymnasium will be able to accommodate two classes simultaneously and will also be available for use by local sports associations outside of school hours.

Cristina Bibolotti, Provincial Councilor for school building, states, “The Ministry has set a deadline of September 15, 2023, for the award of the contract for the construction works. Due to the project’s transition from the ‘Plan for infrastructure for sports in schools’ to the ‘Plan for the safety and redevelopment of school buildings’, the original works contract deadline of December 31, 2023, has been brought forward by 3.5 months. The Province has promptly initiated the planning and preparatory technical activities, outsourcing specific assignments to external professionals. The services conference, held to obtain opinions from relevant bodies and administrations, was concluded positively on August 1. The executive project is currently in its final stages.”

The project is currently undergoing verification by an engineer company responsible for confirming its feasibility. Once verified, the project will be approved, and the tender announcement will be made through a negotiated procedure, expected by the end of August. In the meantime, a market survey notice has been published to gather expressions of interest from economic operators to participate in the tender. The estimated duration of the design phase is 450 days, starting from the delivery date of the works to the contractor.

Angori and Bibolotti note that during the planning process, a greater need for resources emerged compared to the initial forecast. This is primarily due to the updating of price lists and technical insights inherent in the project’s development, as well as related technical expenses. To ensure the project’s implementation, the Province plans to integrate the funding assigned by the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) with its own resources, which are currently being precisely quantified. The estimated cost of the works is around €2.6 million.

The new gymnasium will be located within the school complex of the Pesenti Institute and will cover an approximate gross surface area of 1,300 square meters. It will include a regulation-sized multi-purpose playground for basketball and volleyball, along with changing rooms, ancillary rooms, and spectator areas. The building’s structure will be made entirely of laminated wood with wooden infill panels. It will feature exterior protective sheaths, sheet metal and/or thermal insulation coatings, and glass and aluminum frames with thermal break on the side facing the green area.

Regarding the systems, the project will incorporate underfloor heating, controlled mechanical ventilation, domestic hot water production, water treatment and distribution, waste and rainwater disposal, photovoltaic systems, electrical distribution, lighting, data transmission, telephony, and fire detection and alarm systems.

