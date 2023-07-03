Title: “Study Finds Surprising Link Between Suburban Living and Increased Risk of Depression”

Study Reveals Surprising Link Between Suburban Living and Depression Risk

A recent study conducted in Denmark has found that individuals who live in detached houses located in peripheral areas with medium population density are at a greater risk of suffering from depression compared to those who live in the city center. The study, published in Science Advances, aimed to identify areas in the city where people are most susceptible to depression and shed light on the factors influencing psychological well-being.

Using machine learning tools, researchers analyzed satellite images of all Danish buildings from 1987 to 2017 and categorized them based on height and population density. By combining this data with residential addresses, health records, and household economy information, new factors emerged that increase the risk of depression.

Contrary to expectations, the study found no clear connection between high population density in inner cities and an increase in depression rates. In fact, inner cities tend to offer more opportunities for socialization and interaction, which are beneficial for mental health. Similarly, living in rural areas did not pose a significant risk of depression. The study revealed that individuals living in individual houses in suburban neighborhoods with medium population density faced the highest risk of mental health problems.

Researchers suggest that the increased risk of depression in suburban areas may be attributed to longer car journeys, fewer available open spaces, and a lack of sufficient population density to support the opening of social establishments. However, the study notes that living in the suburbs does have potential benefits, such as privacy, silence, and the opportunity to have a private garden.

The findings of this study have implications for urban planning and design. The researchers propose constructing multi-story buildings even in urban areas outside the city center, ensuring easy access to parks, lakes, and coastlines. This approach would reduce dependence on cars for transportation and promote community engagement. Additionally, the study highlights the importance of high population density in creating active and thriving communities.

It is important to note that the study was conducted in Denmark and may not directly apply to other countries. However, the results provide a foundation for further analysis and understanding of mental health in different contexts. The study aims to initiate a rethinking of urban design to create more human-scale cities that prioritize mental well-being alongside environmental sustainability.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

