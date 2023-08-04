Title: The Future of Italy: Challenges and Concerns for its Aging Population

Title: Concerns Rise as Elderly Population Becomes Majority in the Country

Subtitle: The South Faces a Lack of Adequate Public Services for the Elderly

Date: August 3, 2023

In recent years, the aging population has become a growing concern in the country, as the elderly are on track to become the majority. This demographic shift is particularly worrisome, especially considering the lack of public services available to support the elderly in communities, particularly in the southern regions.

A recent observation of the mornings during the heatwave reveals elderly individuals rushing to complete their shopping and then retreating to their homes, often without air conditioning. These seniors are burdened by the rising cost of living, with their limited pensions barely sufficient to support themselves, let alone a family with unemployed members.

The clothing choices of many elderly individuals reflect their sacrificial generosity towards their children and grandchildren over the years. Moreover, conversations with them reveal the prevalence of removable dental prostheses, highlighting their financial challenges in accessing adequate healthcare.

The alarming reality is that the elderly population is rapidly growing due to the combination of a low birth rate and the migration of young people. The consequences of this trend are already visible, with small towns in rural and mountainous areas experiencing a decline in their youth population. Left behind are tired and disillusioned grandparents, who openly discuss death while maintaining great dignity despite their unmet needs.

The government’s recent cuts to healthcare and lack of investment in telemedicine exacerbate the already dire situation. The reduction of 31% in funding for Health Homes, which provide essential care to the elderly, further hinders their access to necessary services. The elderly are being denied the assistance that they are constitutionally guaranteed while those in charge of providing it continue to fail them.

The consequences of these actions are magnified in the poorest regions of the country, particularly in the south. Social assistance for the most vulnerable is virtually non-existent, healthcare is scarce, and public transport infrastructure remains outdated. Inflation hits the elderly disproportionately harder, as they are often taken advantage of. Support systems for families on the brink of collapse, as those once serving as caregivers are now in need of care themselves. Moreover, the physical distance between young people and their families, initially driven by economic necessity, gradually evolves into emotional detachment.

Despite the unsettling realities facing the elderly population, there is still hope for change. It is crucial for politics and various actors to come together and address this pressing issue. Solutions must be tailored to specific age groups, regions facing challenges, and the needs of those suffering from chronic illnesses and loneliness.

To overcome the existing gaps, the focus should not solely be on hospitalization, but rather on the involvement of public institutions in providing direct, in-home, or nearby services. The elderly deserve investment and attention from the government, as they make up a significant majority of the population.

The situation demands immediate action and a genuine commitment to the well-being of the elderly. Failure to address these concerns will only result in further exploitation of the vulnerable and an even more challenging future for the country as a whole.

Ettore Jorio, August 3, 2023

