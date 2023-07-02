Title: Tragic Death: Man Dies in Desperate Rescue Effort After Falling from Rock Climbing Wall

FURTHER INFORMATION

The tragic incident occurred this morning, July 2, at approximately 9:20 am. The local authorities received a distress call from individuals who had discovered the lifeless body of a man in the Schievenin Valley. In response, the Treviso emergency helicopter promptly landed at the mouth of the valley, accompanied by a Feltre Alpine Rescue team and the Carabinieri. Tragically, upon arrival at the “School Wall” sector where the victim was located, the medical team could only confirm the man’s untimely passing.

According to preliminary investigations, the deceased has been identified as Stefano Cattelan, a 59-year-old resident of Mestre. It is believed that Cattelan had arrived at the rock climbing wall early in the morning and was attempting to climb solo with the rope securely fastened to the wall. Unfortunately, something went awry, resulting in a devastating fall that proved fatal for Cattelan.

After verifying his demise, rescue teams took immense care in packaging the man’s body and transporting it to the nearest accessible road. The tragic incident has left the community in shock and mourning, as Cattelan was known for his passion for rock climbing and dedication to the sport.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the fall and if any safety measures were overlooked. Climbing enthusiasts and experts are encouraged to review safety protocols and exercise caution when engaging in this activity. The loss of Cattelan serves as a somber reminder of the risks associated with such extreme sports.

The local community and the entire rock climbing fraternity extend their deepest condolences to Cattelan’s family and friends during this difficult time. May they find solace and strength in the memories shared and the support surrounding them.